Canada – Recipients of Occupational Health and Safety Scholarship Announced

Hamilton, ON – Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS)

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) announced the winners of their 2021 Dick Martin Scholarship Award.

The two recipients, Dave Elniski (University of Alberta) and Annissa Chau (Fanshawe College, Ontario) will each be awarded $3,000. Additionally, their respective academic institutions will each receive $500.

Each year, the Dick Martin Scholarships are awarded to post-secondary students enrolled in either a full-time or part-time program leading to an occupational health and safety certificate, diploma, or degree from an accredited Canadian college or university. They are intended to support interest in and encourage the pursuit of careers in the field of occupational health and safety. Scholarship winners are selected by a panel of occupational health and safety technical specialists based on criteria that include submitting an essay on injury prevention or research on a specific hazard and risk.

Information about the Dick Martin Scholarship Award can be found on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/scholarships.



“Congratulations to our winners, Dave and Annissa. I look forward to following you along your journey in creating safer workplaces for all.”

– Anne Tennier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS)

Jennifer Howse

Senior Communications Specialist

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS)

(289) 442-4057

media@ccohs.ca

www.ccohs.ca