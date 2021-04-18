‘BossLadyShip: Color Me a #BossLady’ Will Be FREE to Download for Five Days (19/04/21)

BossLadyShip: Color Me a #BossLady has been rated 5 stars by those who have purchased the book. Some of the books review comments include the following:

Using a unique combination of personal anecdotes, research, and straight talk, Sue, a certified life coach and educator, offers a brilliant actionable compendium to help women, especially women of color navigate the path of leadership. With its conversational prose and practical insights, the book makes for a must-read guide for women who are seeking to take on leadership roles.  THEPRAIRIESBOOKREVIEW

I read this gem of a book pretty quickly on Kindle and I love it! The prescribed Self Audit has already helped me to articulate and update my elevator pitch, and this will go a long way to ensuring those future interviews are confident discussions.  S Person

About the Author:

Dr. Suzanne Morrison Williams, also known as Dr. Sue Speaks, is a certified life coach and educator who originally hails from the island of Jamaica. She has a Bachelors degree in Public Relations; a Masters in Public Administration; and a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership. Dr. Sue has worked in Corporate America and for the last 20 years has worked in the field of education doing everything from teaching to being part of the Executive team. Her passion is creating leaders and within her business, Dr. Sue Speaks LLC, she focuses on helping organizations transform the leadership skills of their teams for greater organizational success, as well as serving as a leadership coach helping women reach leadership and entrepreneurial success. She has written numerous articles in the areas of education and regularly speaks at National Education Conferences on the areas of education, leadership, and diversity.

