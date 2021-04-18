Bellastoria Press Presents Victorian Romance for International/National Lover’s Day

An informal holiday, Lover’s Day, April 23, celebrates the people who love across barriers of class, money, and distance. On this day, celebrated around the world, lovers give a treasured book to express the depths of their affection. Bellastoria Press chose Where Your Treasure Is by M.C. Bunn as the perfect story to publish on such a day.

The Novel

The heroine, Winifred de la Coeur, is not a typical beauty. This feisty and independent-minded heiress chaffs under the strict rules and conventions of Victorian London society and embraces the excitment and danger of a bungled bank robbery. She enjoys the shocking demeanor of Court Furor, the reluctant getaway driver and prizefighter. These are two misfits captured in circumscribed worlds—the fashionable beau monde with its rigorously upheld rules, and the gritty demimonde, where survival often means life-or-death choices.

They fall desperately in love while acknowledging the impossibility of remaining together. Returning to their own worlds, they try to make peace with their lives until a moment of unrestrained honesty and defiance threatens to topple the deceptions they have carefully constructed to protect each other. This passionate story set within the constraints of Victorian London’s social classes, reveals the strength of family bonds, the depth of true friendship, and the power of love to heal a broken spirit.

What could be a better story for Lover’s Day 2021?

Release date: April 23, 2021

Victorian Historical Fiction, 454 pages, 6 x 9

Trade Paperback, $22.95, ISBN: 978-1942209799,

E-Book, $5.99, ISBN 978-1942209805

THE AUTHOR

M. Catherine Bunn fell in love with Victorian England and its literature before she could read, as she listened to her father and mother read aloud from the great novels at the family dinner table and as bedtime stories. Those stories ignited her imagination. “There was never a time when I wasn’t making up a story or exploring a character,” she laughs. Inheriting her father’s great passion for storytelling, by five years old Catherine was inventing her own characters; by eight she scoured libraries poring over dusty history books for the social and cultural web that made her characters come alive.

That devotion to character, research, and writing propelled Catherine to UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State for degrees in English and then to the classroom to inspire other young writers like herself. Yet, for twenty years those characters haunted her dreams, crying out to be heard, to be placed on paper, and to be shared with the world. When life took a difficult turn, they came to her fully formed, tying her to her computer for three years, as scene after scene spilled out on the page. An unconventional high-born heroine and her handsome, dangerous, street-gutter paramour filled the pages with action and passion, resulting in her debut novel Where Your Treasure Is. https://www.mcbunn.com/

About Bellastoria Press – Vana Nespor

We are a high-quality, small publisher devoted to providing talented authors a pathway to a world of readers with well-crafted, skillfully designed, and carefully produced print, digital, and audiobooks within a supportive and collaborative partnership.