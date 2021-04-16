Mad Street Den and ICM Form Strategic Partnership to Make Model Shoot for Fashion e-Commerce Simpler and Faster

iCloudModel (ICM), the world’s first virtual model management solution, has collaborated with Mad Street Den to create out-of-the box solutions for Chinese fashion e-retailers to make high-quality on model images for online fashion.

Mad Street Den, the leading A.I. solution provider for the retail industry, features models of different ethnicities, sizes, and gender to enable fashion retailers across the globe to build on-model fashion imagery using A.I. This technology has the potential to be used as a time and money-saving measure by retailers, as the possibilities for what can be created with the AI-generated fashion models are virtually endless. The software leverages image recognition and data science to help retailers and brands like thredUP, ShopChannel, Milaner, Off-White make faster, more impactful decisions.

Using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) allows retailers to understand the features that represent an apparel – silhouette, the type of sleeve, neckline, design elements, patterns, the features that represent the model – body parts, shape, musculature and skin tone, etc. The tech learns to construct the apparel fitted on the model, that then morphs different parts of the apparel onto the model as it would when naturally worn by a human. The models are trained with a lot of data over several days in high performance computers. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) also allows the retailers to upload on-mannequin apparel images and download images of models wearing the apparel; the technology transforms them on the mannequin apparel to the model wearing them.

This partnership comes when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually all businesses. “The pandemic has caused increased disruption in the mobility and communication of international models. We just need to shoot the international models once at their country location without having the models travelling to China. The client can shoot their own mannequin apparel anytime and at their location. We do not need to have the photographer and the model at the studio at the same time,” said David Lim, Founder and CEO of ICM.

This technology helps save time and cuts down the hassles that come with photoshoots. iCloudModel’s business along with Mad Street Den’s partnership provides retailers the perfect opportunity to convert simple flat-lay or mannequin product images onto real or 3D model images. This solution is able to understand what a garment looks like and visualize it on a model and also shows how incredibly realistic A.I. generated digital models can be. Each model in the library is a true representation of a real fit model; digitized for the virtual world, including their measurements, shape, and posture. Using artificial intelligence, the technology morphs the garment onto the model’s image taking into account the natural shape, twists and turn of the body position.

“We live in an era of instant gratification. Consumers want the whole ‘see now, buy now’ experience. e-Commerce websites are the new storefronts. To stay up to date, they must cater in a personalized way to each and every customer that shows up. Every single aspect of the retail experience from the model to the merchandise matters. But here’s the good news. There is a massive opportunity for retailers to drop legacy practices and invest in new AI-driven technology that’s sure to change the game. That’s why we launched VueModel – a sustainable, cost-efficient way to make products come alive on your platform. With VueModel, you can generate 100s of models customized by body types, ethnicities, backgrounds and more at a fraction of the cost and much greater speed than traditional photoshoots. With digitised models, we enable retailers to go to market faster than they ever have before, increase average order values, and tackle one of fashion’s biggest problems – returns. If there was ever a time to experiment with technology like this, it’s now,” says Dr. Costa Colbert, Chief Science Officer, Mad Street Den.

About iCloudModel (ICM)

The birth of iCloudModel has arisen from a careful research of the market combined with 20 years of experience in the business and the desire to bring something innovative and radical, a new way in which a model agency is managed. ICM is the world’s first virtual model management agency powered by artificial intelligence.

Combining our years of experience and expertise from model management, fashion, photography and using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) which enable us to disrupt model photoshoot and modernise workflow into a simple and scalable process to unlock digital transformation for the new world of online fashion.

Led by a new generation of creative visionaries and industry pioneers, ICM became the benchmark for innovative fast-moving and first-moving actions striving to push boundaries through sophisticated strategies, a creative business approach and an inclusive mindset creating the best path possible to building dynamic and sustainable business.

With offices in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Taipei, we have built up a solid network of firm relationships with designers, brands, fashion enterprises, photographers, producers and e-commerce platforms in Greater China.

Utilizing a strong world-wide scouting and placement network, ICM continues to develop both high fashion models as well as great commercial models and promote clientele in Greater China, as it grows in renown, respected for its professionalism, creativity, and dedication to the present and future of fashion.

Contact:

Press@icloudmodel.com

About Mad Street Den (MSD)

Mad Street Den is a computer vision and artificial intelligence platform that promises intelligent retail automation, keeping the human experience front and center. Vue.ai’s ‘neural network for retail’ leverages image recognition and data science to extract retail catalog data, analyze it with user behavior and help retailers make better, faster decisions.

Vue.ai was launched by Ashwini Asokan and Anand Chandrasekaran in 2016 as the first Artificial Intelligence brand from its parent company ​Mad Street Den​. The team comprises neuroscientists and AI experts from IBM, Intel and DARPA. The company serves major retailers across the US, UK, India, Middle East and Latin America. For more information about Vue.ai, please visit: ​https://vue.ai

Media Contact:

Akshara Subramanian

Director of Customer Marketing & PR

press@vue.ai