Canada – Government of Canada to announce update on Laboratories Canada – REVISED START TIME

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, accompanied by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science), William Amos, will announce investments to support new laboratory space for the National Research Council and Natural Resources Canada’s centres of expertise for advanced materials in Mississauga and Hamilton.

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 9:15 am (ET)

Location: The virtual announcement will take place over Zoom.

Notes for media:

Members of the media are invited to contact Public Services and Procurement Canada’s Media Relations (media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca) to register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event, as well as the number to join the moderated teleconference media line. Media are asked to join the call at 9 am (ET).

Cecely Roy

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Anita Anand

343-549-7293

cecely.roy@canada.ca