Canada – Minister Schulte and Minister Hajdu announce the appointment of three new members to the National Seniors Council

Government of Canada committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults



April 9, 2021 Gatineau, Quebec Employment and Social Development Canada Seniors are an important part of our social fabric and contribute to the rich diversity of Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to seeking advice on seniors’ issues to inform its work so that Canadians can age with dignity and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, and the Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, announced the appointment of three new members to the National Seniors Council (NSC). The NSC engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors.

The following new members were appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendations of Minister Schulte and Minister Hajdu:

Ms. Zena Simces, appointed for a two year term

Ms. Simces is an accomplished senior consultant and change agent with over 30 years of experience in the health, social services, education, justice and employment sectors. She has a unique combination of expertise in research, policy and program development, community engagement and communications. She has conducted numerous evaluations, reviews and facilitated extensive consultation projects, many of which relate to the health and well-being of seniors.

Dr. Samir K. Sinha, appointed for a two year term

Dr. Sinha is a highly regarded expert in the care of older adults. He currently serves as the Peter and Shelagh Godsoe Chair in Geriatrics and Director of Geriatrics of Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto, and Director of Health Policy Research at Ryerson University’s National Institute on Ageing and was recently named the Chairperson for Health Standards Organization’s National Long-Term Care Services Standard Technical Committee.

Dr. Pamela Williamson, appointed for a three year term

Dr. Williamson is a First Nations researcher and published author. She is currently a member of the Health Sciences North Research Institute Board of Directors. For 15 years, she was the Executive Director of the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre. She serves on numerous boards and committees.

With the reappointment of James O’Neil Hamilton for one year, all positions on the National Seniors Council have been filled.

