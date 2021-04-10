Canada – Backgrounder – Biographies National Seniors Council

Dr. Samir Sinha is a passionate and respected advocate for the needs of older adults. Dr. Sinha currently serves as the Director of Geriatrics of Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto, the Peter and Shelagh Godsoe Chair in Geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the Director of Health Policy Research at the National Institute on Ageing at Ryerson University. He is also an Associate Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Family and Community Medicine, and the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation at the University of Toronto and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Samir K. SinhaDr. Samir Sinha is a passionate and respected advocate for the needs of older adults. Dr. Sinha currently serves as the Director of Geriatrics of Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto, the Peter and Shelagh Godsoe Chair in Geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the Director of Health Policy Research at the National Institute on Ageing at Ryerson University. He is also an Associate Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Family and Community Medicine, and the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation at the University of Toronto and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

A Rhodes Scholar, after completing his undergraduate medical studies at the University of Western Ontario, he obtained a Masters in Medical History and a Doctorate in Sociology at the University of Oxford’s Institute of Ageing. He has pursued his postgraduate training in Internal Medicine at the University of Toronto and in Geriatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Sinha’s breadth of international training and expertise in health policy and the delivery of services related to the care of the elderly have made him a highly regarded expert in the care of older adults.



Dr. Pamela WilliamsonDr. Pamela Williamson is a First Nations researcher and author with personal knowledge of the Anishinabek ways of being and a solid understanding of the issues and challenges experienced by Northerners. She has a particular interest in elder-specific research. Through her extensive experience in community primary healthcare, including as the Executive Director of the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Dr. Williamson has championed a number of initiatives and programs in support of the health and well-being of Indigenous elders.

Dr. Williamson holds a doctorate in Higher Education, Administration, from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education of the University of Toronto, as well as a master’s degree in Higher Education/Higher Education Administration from Central Michigan University. She has served as a board member with a number of organizations, including her current position with the Health Sciences North Research Institute.



Zena SimcesZena Simces is an engaging, motivating leader who takes an inclusive, collaborative approach to everything she does. She is a published author and senior consultant with over 30 years of experience in the health (population and public health, primary care and mental health), social services, education, justice and employment sectors.

Ms. Simces holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Psychology from Queen’s University, and a master’s degree in Sociology from the University of New Brunswick. She has a great deal of experience managing complex projects and acting as a change agent at the national, provincial and community levels in New Brunswick, Ontario and British Columbia. Zena has facilitated numerous consultation sessions with a wide range of community organizations, professional groups, academics, diverse cultural groups, First Nations, women, seniors, families, youth, people with mental and physical challenges and the general public. Many of her projects have focused on improving the health and well-being of seniors.