Logistics Plus Ranks Among America’s Top 3PLs According to Multiple Transport Topics 2021 Lists

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has again been named to two top third-party logistics provider lists in the April 5, 2021 issue of Transport Topics magazine. Logistics Plus ranks number 61 on the Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firms list and number 62 on the Transport Topics Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firms list.

Industry research firm Armstrong & Associates estimates the U.S. third-party logistics (3PL) market grew 8.8% in 2020, bringing the total market to $231.5 billion. Domestic transportation management represents the largest segment of the U.S. 3PL market, followed by international transportation management, value-added warehousing and distribution, dedicated contract logistics, and logistics software.

Transport Topics publishes an annual list of the top 50 logistics companies along with its sector lists for freight brokerage, dry storage warehousing, refrigerated warehousing, dedicated, ocean freight, and air freight services. To read more about the largest logistics companies in America, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/top50/logistics/2021.

About Transport Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 80 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Our hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique — a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read us daily at www.ttnews.com.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.