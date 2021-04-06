Maureen C. McDonald with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s False Claims Act Liability Webinar

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/false-claims-act-liability-cle/

About Maureen C. McDonald



Maureen McDonald advises clients on various government contracts and complex commercial matters. She assists with transactional government contracts due diligence, False Claims Act investigations and litigation, and other procurement and contracts issues.

Earlier in her career, Maureen worked for a government contractor as both a procurement specialist and a contracts administrator. Additionally, during law school, she held an internship with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of General Counsel, General Law Division.

Ms. McDonald received her J.D. in 2015 from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, where she was managing editor of The Catholic University Law Review. She earned her B.A. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP



With 20 offices, 85 practices and over 900 lawyers and professionals, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is among the worlds largest law firms, yet it strives to provide every client with focused and consistent attention. Recognized by BTI Consulting Group as a Client Service A-Team and as one of the top 30 law firms in the U.S., Akin Gump is known for its strength in litigation and high-stakes appellate work, leadership in groundbreaking transactions and depth in public policy. Akin Gump is committed to creating, expanding and protecting its clients assets and interests.

Through its network of domestic and international offices, Akin Gump advises companies across myriad industries in both mature and emerging markets. Akin Gump professionals possess a sharp understanding of the intangible factors in economic and political infrastructures, combining it with first-hand government experience at the highest levels around the world.

Abstract



The False Claims Act (FCA)s qui-tam provisions, which encourage whistleblowers to bring lawsuits against accused violators, remain the most common partner of the government in fighting fraud and its enforcement remains robust. DOJ has taken action under the Granston Memo to drop several qui tam lawsuits, and courts continue to interpret the landmark decision of the Supreme Court (SC) in Universal Health Services v. United States ex rel. Escobar, delivering a series of rulings that reflect the SC’s decision on implied false certification.

In this LIVE Webcast, experts on complex commercial matters, Maureen C. McDonald (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP) and Stefan Boedeker (Berkeley Research Group, LLC), will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in FCA liability. Speakers will also present a comprehensive discussion of FCA violations and enforcement and will provide best practices to effectively manage emerging risks and complexities.

Key Topics:



 An Overview of False Claims Act



 Trends and Developments in 2020



 Notable Court Rulings and Decisions



 Risks and Issues



 Best Practices



 Outlook

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###