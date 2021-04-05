Major Growth For Ontario-based Advanced Manufacturer MPC Accepting Multiple Industry Awards

Download Full Size Image”>

Oro Medonte, ON – Like so many other advanced manufacturers, one year ago Molded Precision Components (MPC) decided to pivot at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

In early March of 2020, MPC, a leading automotive parts manufacturer, decided to jump in and support PPE production. One year later they have added a new medical device division to their focus and are creating much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect our front-line workers.

The move to manufacturing the Shield-U face shield was a bold one that paid off and helped to create over 135 valuable new jobs in their community. These efforts have recently been recognized in the community; MPC was recently honoured with the following award:

Orillia District Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Advancement Award

Oro-Medonte Business Excellence Award for Big Business of the Year

Georgian College – Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre Awards – The Entrepreneurs’ Champion Medal

2020 Barrie Mayor’s Innovation Awards – Nominated for the Pivot Point Award

Barrie Chamber of Commerce – 2020 Business Awards – ‘Arch Brown Entrepreneurship Award For Excellence!’

Canadian Manufacturing – “Personal Protective Equipment  Medium-sized Manufacturer” Award

“What a journey these last 12 months have been for all of us,” said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.

“We’ve been recognized in our community, which fills our hearts full of pride. But I am most proud of how our team responded to adversity. They all pulled together to ensure we could keep moving forward, keep each other safe, and keep providing for our families.”

Thank you to FedDev, IRAP, OAMP, and NGEN for their support in helping us increase our advanced manufacturing innovation and processes.

27 million face shields have already been shipped to Federal and Provincial government contracts as part of large-scale orders. They are also available on Amazon in bundles of 1, 5, 10 or 25 face shields, to make them accessible to small business owners. The Shield-U product was also recently officially designated Ontario Made, by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and they are extremely proud to be a local success story.

About MPC



Molded Precision Components (MPC) is an advanced manufacturing business specialising in scientific injection moulding. With a diversely experienced team of engineering, manufacturing & technical specialists MPC is an Industry 4.0 technology leader in their field. We deliver manufacturing excellence to the automotive sector for tight tolerance, functional plastic parts such as bearings, complex plastic gears and similar critical components. MPC is ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 approved. Extending our manufacturing capabilities into the medical sector, MPC has a business seen rapid growth, more than doubling their physical footprint during 2020, constructing a 45,000 sq.ft. facility that sees implementation of ISO13485 Approval and GMP Certification.

As a vertically integrated operation MPC has a high level of self-sufficiency offering strategic partners in-house design, tool building, automation integration and volume manufacturing capabilities. This is achieved while maintaining class-leading quality. It was this capability that allowed MPC to pivot their operation during the global pandemic to design and manufacture Shield-U  a medically compliant PPE face shield, that within 142days saw implementation of fully automated production capacity for 425,00 units per day. Likewise MPC has reimagined the supply chain for Hand Sanitizer, imminently launching MOREthan, a brand whose products utilize a fully integrated manufacturing process to consolidate a 30,000 mile supply chain into just 15,000 sq.ft.

Molded Precision Components are experts at innovating the manufacturing challenges that others will not face or cannot resolve. We do so as a proud Canadian business offering our team members opportunities to grow and thrive on a basis of equality. MPC – Integrity. Collaboration. Innovation.

About Orillia Chamber



The Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary, non-profit association consisting of over 600 members. From this membership a board of fourteen directors is elected. The City of Orillia, the Townships of Ramara, Severn, and Oro-Medonte and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation have the opportunity to be represented by appointees to the board. To further strengthen communication links with other community groups there are also appointees on the board representing Georgian College, Lakehead University, Casino Rama, Physician Recruitment and Retention, Community Development Corporation, Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Manufacturers’ Association, Construction Association, Ontario’s Lake Country and the Downtown Orillia Management Board. The mandate of the Chamber of Commerce is to provide both tangible and intangible benefits to our members in particular, and our community as a whole.



There are numerous standing committees working with and for our membership. These committees, which include directors, members and the community at large are: Advocacy, Business Achievement Awards, Business Recruitment, Golf, Membership, Perch Festival, Waterfront, and Yuletide. Other committees are struck as need arises.

About Oro Medonte Chamber of Commerce



Successful companies are those connected to the communities in which they operate and join with other organizations to improve the local economy. Meet local business owners and decision-makers, develop valuable new business relationships and improve the business and economic prosperity of Oro-Medonte!

The Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven association. We work hard on behalf of our members to enhance and create awareness of our business directory and shopping local. Through promotion, networking, professional development, and advocacy, the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce will promote and support members while fostering a robust, dynamic, and diverse business community.

About Barrie Chamber of Commerce



The Barrie Chamber of Commerce was incorporated under the federal Board of Trade Act on June 10, 1926. The Chamber has been serving the local business community for more than 90 years. The Chamber examines community needs to determine what must be done to make it a better place to live and do business. It channels community resources to the fulfillment of these needs. It organizes and develops the necessary leadership to guarantee an effective force for progress and improvement.



The past few years at the Barrie Chamber have seen major changes in leadership, with a renewed focus on a strategic work plan that will take Barrie businesses to the next level.

About Georgian College Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre



The Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC) assists entrepreneurs in four main areas: training, connections, funding and mentorship. We bring all four of these areas together to surround an entrepreneur and help take their business or idea to the next level.

Mayors Innovation Awards – Barrie



“Over the past year, many businesses, non-profits, and organizations across all sectors have found innovative solutions and created new approaches,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “The Mayor’s Innovation Awards provide an opportunity to showcase these accomplishments and allow us to continue to celebrate the incredible evolution of business ideas that continue to drive our economy and community in Barrie.”



Like many businesses and organizations, the 2020 Awards have evolved to go ‘Beyond the New Normal’, and reflect themes of resilience and adaptation. This evolution includes the first awards sponsor, consulting firm Adams Hamilton, along with three new nomination categories and one returning favourite, for a total of four categories: Creative Collaboration, Pivot Point, Community Impact, and Shift Disturber. The program this year will also include a pitch session where judges will ask finalists targeted questions, identify opportunities for growth, and share advice and encouragement.