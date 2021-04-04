Dakikar Online Booking System Gives Traditional Rental Standards an Upgrade

The team at Dakikar is looking to give the traditional rental standard an upgrade with their online booking platform.

This space sharing platform extends generous freedom and flexibility to both hosts and guests. Guests can enjoy benefits including the ability to check in or out at anytime, only paying for the exact time they spend in the unit, and a wide variety of rentals to choose from. Hosts can optimize revenues by renting spaces out in smaller time blocks, ensuring they get more bookings and charge higher rates for peak times.

Dakikar is now up and running, and hosts and guests alike can go to the website to learn more. Details are available at https://dakikar.com/.

About Dakikar

Dakikar’s peer to peer booking system lets hosts run residential or commercial rentals while guests enjoy unique spaces with flexible booking options.