Dr. Priscilla Wyrick receives IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Priscilla Wyrick, Retired Microbiologist and Professor for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Dr. Wyrick will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2021Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC this December. Furthermore, she will receive her recognition as Top Professor of the Year from 2020.

www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Dr. Wyrick is being recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee for dedicating more than five decades of her life’s work as a seasoned and trusted Professor and expert in the field of Microbiology. Dr. Wyrick has consistently demonstrated success in every role she has achieved over the entire course of her extraordinary career.

Dr. Wyrick’s impressive repertoire of roles include her Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Medical Research Council in London, UK; she served as UNC’s Assistant Professor; then Associate Professor and later Full Professor at UNC; concluded with her position as Chair of Microbiology at Quillen College of Medicine in Johnston City, TN.

The highlight of Dr. Wyrick’s career was her faculty position at the University of North Carolina, where she became one of the first people to develop a polarized system for growing human genital cells. Through Pfizer she had 3 years of grant funding where she had the abilities to study Chlamydia and the effects of Azithromycin (a new drug) used to kill the infection.

Before embarking on her professional career path, Dr. Wyrick earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and continued her studies receiving a Master of Science in Bacteriology. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Microbiology from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and rounded her studies during her Fellowship at the National Institute for Medical research at Mill Hill London.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Wyrick has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the field of Microbiology. She has received many awards, accolades and has been featured in numerous publications and been an active member of her community. This year Dr. Wyrick is being considered for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was named Top Professor of the Year for 2020. In past years, Dr. Wyrick has been awarded many titles through a variety of Who’s Who organizations. She also received the Health Care Heroes Distinguished Service Award and the College of Medicine’s Dean’s Distinguished Research and Teaching Awards from Quillen College of Medicine.

In addition to her successful career, Dr. Wyrick was a member of the American Society of Microbiology and the Society of Infectious Diseases. As an elected Fellow for the American Academy of Microbiology and also the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Dr. Wyrick had the honor of maintaining 30 years of consecutive grant funding from the National Institutes of Health. She also served as the 2nd President of the Chlamydia Basic Research Society.

Looking back, Dr. Wyrick attributes her success to her perseverance, education, research and staying passionate in all her endeavors. When she is not working, Dr. Wyrick enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. For the future, she hopes to encourage students and professionals to pursue careers in Microbiology and to leave a positive impact through her life’s work.

For more information on Dr. Wyrick please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/priscilla-wyrick-4a838a53/

Watch her Video: https://youtu.be/O0RjweIB-cM

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com