John Michael Partenope has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

DURANGO, CO, March 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — John Michael Partenope has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As a child, Dr. Partenope had an aversion to taking medicine that would cause terrible side effects. He would often read labels and be astonished that something that was supposed to make one feel better could also cause additional ailments. Dr. Partenope eventually decided to pursue a career that would allow him to better help people strengthen their body and address the root cause.

Dr. Partenope subsequently earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from Clayton College of Natural Health and a Doctor of Medicine from the International University of Health Sciences. He is also accredited by the American Naturopathic Certification Board, the American Alternative Medical Association and the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. Furthermore, Dr. Partenope is certified as a biofeedback technician.

Before establishing himself as a complementary and alternative healthcare practitioner, Dr. Partenope worked as a certified traditional naturopath at the Assertive Wellness Center and Durango Cryotherapy. In his current position, he works with an I-FIT quantum biofeedback machine to measure frequencies within each patient, allowing him to create specific dietary and supplement plans. Dr. Partenope additionally utilizes a combination of eastern and western medical practices to better serve all of his patients.

For his exceptional efforts in his career, Dr. Partenope was featured in Durango Magazine as a revolutionizing health care professional. He currently maintains his professional affiliation with the New York School of Podiatric Medicine and Phi Gamma Delta. He has attributed his professional success to his dedication and persistence. Looking toward the future, Dr. Partenope plans to expand his private practice and train other practitioners in his field.

