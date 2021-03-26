Hong Kong – Experts do not find Global Positioning System tracker pilot scheme affecting cattle’s health

Regarding the situation of a cattle wearing a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker under a pilot scheme, a spokesman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (March 26) said that no adverse effects on the cattle’s health and life had been found after continual surveillance.

The AFCD invited a veterinarian of the Animal Welfare Advisory Group (Advisory Group) and an expert to observe the concerned cattle with a tracking collar in Sai Kung Country Park. After a site inspection, they noted that the concerned cattle did not show any signs of discomfort, redness on neck skin, nor swallowing or breathing difficulties.

For the fitness of the tracking collar on the neck, experts considered that the tracking collar is suitably fitted with optimal space between the collar and the neck of the cattle, so that the cattle can move its neck freely.

The Advisory Group member added that tracking of animals using tracking collars could provide useful data for animal research, and is also a common practice to study animal behaviour overseas.

AFCD staff will keep regular inspection of the cattle and its tracking collar in Sai Kung Country Park to ensure that the cattle’s health remains unaffected and the collar works properly. The AFCD will complete data collection as soon as possible, and then remove the tracking collar from the cattle.