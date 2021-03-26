Aarki Earns High Ranks in the AppsFlyer Performance Index

Aarki , a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced it has received several high rankings in the AppsFlyer’s Performance Index and “proved they are able to deliver high-quality users.”

“We are proud to be part of the top media sources for over 26 Power and 12 Volume Rankings,” said Sid Bhatt, CEO at Aarki. “Aarki is a company that aims for excellence, and I believe this is the reason for our exponential performance.”

AppsFlyer , one of the major mobile measurement partners in the industry, releases this index twice every year. The report ranks various media sources on their ability to retain, monetize, and retarget users on mobile devices.

In the 12th edition just released, AppsFlyer ranks Aarki as a top media source across North America (#4), Western Europe (#8), LATAM (#10), Eastern Europe (#11), SEA (#16), and Globally (#10). These rankings refer to all categories on both Android and iOS platforms in the Growth Index.

In terms of performance, Aarki is #13 in the Power Rank for gaming apps and #15 in all categories globally both on Android and iOS platforms in the Retention Index. It has ranked #7 for Social Casino category globally and in Western Europe, and #10 in North America on Android platform.

Aarki’s prominent rankings in the Remarketing Index are as follows: #4 in Europe and #5 in APAC for Android and iOS platforms in all gaming categories. For all categories, Aarki ranks #5 in North America, #6 in APAC and Middle East & Africa, and #7 for Europe and LATAM on Android and iOS platforms.

Aarki has also two appearances in the Global IAP Index that ranks media sources based on their ability to deliver a high share of paying users.

About AppsFlyer Performance Index

AppsFlyer started the Performance Index in 2015. Since then, the AppsFlyer Performance Index has served as the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising, helping app marketers determine the best media sources for their campaigns by region, category and platform. For the Performance Index XII, AppsFlyer analyzed 29 billion app installs and 60 billion app opens across more than 16,000 apps from July through December 2020. There were a total of 580 media sources evaluated with a minimum of 50K attributed installs.

About Aarki

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative.

