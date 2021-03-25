Canada – Government of Canada supports Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries

Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries are key economic drivers in the territory, supporting the livelihood of generations of Inuit. These industries are a source of sustainable economic development in Nunavut, providing jobs for Nunavummiut, as well as presenting a significant potential for growth. That is why the Government of Canada has been there to support the industry over the last year.

The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) has long been a supporter of Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries, recognizing their positive economic impacts in the territory. For over a decade, CanNor has worked with federal departments and partners, including the Government of Nunavut, Inuit organizations, and businesses, to invest in extensive fisheries research, marketing, and professional training.

Federal support for fisheries and sealing in Nunavut provides jobs and opportunities

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, met with members of Nunavut’s fishing industry, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, and the Government of Nunavut. During that meeting, he highlighted investments of over $3.2 million that have been made to support six projects that will continue to grow and diversify Nunavut’s economy. This investment builds on CanNor’s support to the development of Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries.

These investments support projects that are providing safe work environments for employees on vessels and in plants during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projects that are helping to examine innovative ways to expand and promote Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries into new markets, support exploratory fisheries (focusing on redfish and char), as well as small scale inshore fisheries exploration in the communities of Arviat, Kinngait, and Sanikiluaq. These investments will bring new jobs and opportunities for Nunavummiut.

By investing in Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries, the Government of Canada is helping position the territory’s economy for a strong recovery, while supporting the government’s commitment to create over one million jobs across Canada, restoring employment to previous levels.

“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting economic development opportunities in Nunavut. We are making strategic investments in research, marketing, and training that will lead to a stronger and sustainable commercial fisheries industry in the territory. These investments will also help create good local jobs both now and in the future.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

“For over a decade, CanNor has worked with its territorial partners to make key investments in research, training, and marketing to support Nunavut’s fishing and sealing industries. The territory’s offshore fishery provides jobs and opportunities in an industry that brings sustainable economic development to Nunavut communities and Nunavummiut. This industry will continue to be vital in supporting communities as we build back better after the pandemic.”

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

“The Government of Canada is committed to helping industries operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Nunavut, we’ve provided support to the fishing industry to ensure employees in vessels and fish plants have access to PPE and other safety measures. The Government of Canada, through CanNor, is proud to work in collaboration with Inuit organizations to help them pivot to adapt to the new measures and to increase research, marketing, and training which will help Nunavut’s fishing industry continue to grow.”

Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)