Alpine Fresh Water Adds Nature’s Best CBD Water to its Refreshing Hydration Solutions

Alpine Fresh Water, based in Chatsworth, CA, announces the release of their latest product, Nature’s Best CBD Water, infused with the healing properties of CBD.

CBD, a legal product of Hemp, is recognized among the medical, therapeutic and health communities as an effective supplement to treatments for body aches, pain management, immune response, can help lower anxiety and much more. Doctors stress the importance of proper hydration and many are now including CBD to augment their health management treatment recommendations.

“The health industry and many doctors remind us that drinking more water and proper hydration is important for a healthier lifestyle” said Mitch Sgro, President of Alpine Fresh Water, “and we’ve been doing our part to provide a variety of fresh, quality water supplies to home and office for over 30 years.”

Today, Americans drink more than 2 billion gallons each year, and there is a wide variety of water options to choose from to address their individual tastes, preferences and needs: Natural Spring, Purified, Tap, Artesian, Mineral, Alkaline, Fluoridated, Distilled and now water infused with CBD concentrate.

“Recently there’s been a growing interest from our customers for CBD infused water. After much medical research, industry questions, doctor visits and testing, we have decided to include Nature’s Best CBD Water to our stable of affordable, healthy, great tasting water products.” adds Larry Becker, CEO, “and Veterinarians have also discovered that CBD is good for pets too.”

Feel good again with Nature’s Best CBD Water, conveniently delivered at affordable prices to your home or office by Alpine Fresh Water.