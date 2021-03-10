Netscribes Launches On-Demand Research Solution to Help Organizations Meet Unplanned Insight Demands

Netscribes, a global data and insights firm, today announced the launch of its On-Demand Research solution to help organizations meet the need for faster insights in an unpredictable business climate.

The current business environment has accelerated the need for speedy insights to support timely decision-making. However, delays and bottlenecks while onboarding research agencies can come in the way of meeting this objective.

Commissioning research services using conventional routes involves unavoidable purchase-to-pay processes, such as waiting for price quotes, chasing purchase orders, and conducting compliance-related checks, among other demands. The result: extended research lead-times that often translate into missed opportunities.

Netscribes provides the speed and convenience for organizations in obtaining data-driven insights

Netscribes On-Demand Research solution helps clients overcome typical obstacles while commissioning research projects. It follows a plug-and-play model, where clients only need to set up once and then send their research requests as and when needed. Clients get instant access to Netscribes’ primary and desk research capabilities, premium databases, and over 100+ research professionals with experience working with businesses across 80 countries in industries like ICT, Automotive, Banking and Financial Services, Consumer Electronics, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, and E-commerce.

Some of the key features of the solution include:

Online dashboard:

Track the status of each project, allocated and utilized budgets, process flow, and more via a user-friendly dashboard.

Unlimited user license

: Pay a single up-front fee for an unlimited number of users in your organization.

Access to a spectrum of research and analytics services

: A single set-up process for a range of research and analytics services, including market and competitive intelligence, market research reports, consumer surveys, patent analysis, social monitoring and media analysis, industry articles, and more.

“The best organizations in the world are ones that are quick to respond to market changes,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, Netscribes. “With our On-Demand Research solution organizations will be better equipped to do so by obtaining relevant data and insights faster and more efficiently.”

To learn more about Netscribes On-Demand Research solution, please visit https://www.netscribes.com/solutions/market-intelligence/on-demand-research/

About Netscribes

Netscribes is a global data and insights firm that uses data to meet the sales, marketing, innovation, and customer engagement needs of some of the world’s largest organizations. The company specializes in gathering data from varied sources, translating it into meaningful information, insights or content, and using it to enhance customer journeys. Over the last two decades, Netscribes has helped both Fortune 500 companies, as well as high-potential startups, leverage data to tackle disruption, understand evolving customers, and accelerate business growth. To learn more, please visit www.netscribes.com.