Infogix Recognized for Data Catalog Solution by Industry Leading Media and Analysts

Infogix, a leading provider of data solutions, today announced a series of praise from industry analysts and IT media for Data360’s comprehensive data catalog capabilities. The recognition comes from distinguished technology analysts and prominent IT media outlets, including IDC Research, Solutions Review and Datamation.

The string of recognition began in mid-2020 when the IDC MarketScape named Infogix a “Leader” in the report for worldwide data catalog software*. The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment surveyed vendors about their data catalog offerings, positioning Infogix as a leader for Data360’s ability to deliver immediate value from the platform by defining common data entities, hierarchies, processes and the relationships between the data entities and processes.

“Data catalog tools are critical today because they organize the details about an organization’s data assets, converting information into a business asset,” said Emily Washington, executive vice president of product management at Infogix. “If businesses want to ensure successful analytics projects, their data catalog must act as a single source of trustworthy business data for all users across the enterprise.”

Following the IDC MarketScape report, Solutions Review named Infogix one of seven data catalog vendors to watch in 2021. Solutions Review praised Infogix Data360’s customizable dashboards and zero-code workflows that adapt as data capabilities mature.

To kick off 2021, Datamation included Infogix Data360 in their roundup of the top 10 data catalog software solutions. Datamation highlights Data360’s ability to help organizations quantify the value of their business data.

“A data catalog tool must preserve all enterprise business knowledge and empower all data users to quickly identify and apply trustworthy information to improve the business,” said Washington. “Infogix Data360 provides dependable, easily searchable and understandable data for users to leverage and develop game-changing insights, regardless of industry.”

Infogix’s automated, 3D data lineage visualization capabilities in their all-inclusive Data360 platform, make Data360 the only data catalog solution to deliver business knowledge context around enterprise data assets. Data360 integrates Infogix’s trusted and innovative data governance, data quality, data catalog and analytics software. With 3D lineage capabilities, businesses gain insight into how data connects to critical business processes and operations, providing a full 360-degree view of enterprise data in a single data catalog.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

