Hong Kong – Appointments to Council for Sustainable Development announced

The Government today (February 24) announced appointments to the Council for Sustainable Development for a new two-year term starting from March 1, 2021.

“Dr Lam Ching-choi has been appointed as Chairman of the Council while 10 new members have also been appointed to the Council. The Council membership represents a mix of stakeholders from different sectors of the community including the environmental, social services and business sectors. We will continue to work closely with the Council in promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong,” a government spokesman said.



“We are immensely grateful to the outgoing Chairman, Professor Arthur Li, and other members for their invaluable contribution to the work of the Council in the past years,” the spokesman added.

The Council advises the Government on priority areas for promoting sustainable development that will integrate environmental, social and economic perspectives. It also seeks to encourage community participation and promote public awareness and understanding of the principles of sustainable development.

The Council has implemented a number of stakeholder oriented engagement processes to engage the community in active discussion on sustainability issues. The Council is also responsible for vetting applications for the Sustainable Development Fund to support community projects aimed at raising public awareness of sustainable development.

The new Chairman, Dr Lam Ching-choi, is the Chief Executive Officer of Haven of Hope Christian Service. He is also a member of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Elderly Commission of the HKSAR, with a long and meritorious track record in a wide range of public and social services.

The other 10 new members are Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang, Ms Grace Kwok May-han, Mr Jonathan Leung Chun, Mr Li Sai-lung, Ms Pamela Mar Chia-ming, Mr Simon Ng Ka-wing, Professor Dennis Ng Kee-pui, Mr Kevin Orr Ka-yeung, Mr Allan Wong Wing-ho and Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin.

Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang is the Assistant Dean (External Affairs) of the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Ms Grace Kwok May-han is the Chairman and Executive Director of Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited; Mr Jonathan Leung Chun is the Executive Director of Seafood Delight Group Management Limited; Mr Li Sai-lung is a member of the Central Committee of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong; Ms Pamela Mar Chia-ming is the Executive Vice President, Knowledge and Applications of Fung Group; Mr Simon Ng Ka-wing is the Director – Policy & Research of the Business Environment Council; Professor Dennis Ng Kee-pui is the Pro-Vice-Chancellor/Vice-President of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Mr Kevin Orr Ka-yeung is the Group Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Winner Medical Group; Mr Allan Wong Wing-ho is the Founder and Director of Chun Shing Development (Hong Kong) Limited; and Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin is the Managing Director of G.E.W. International Corporation Limited.

The membership for the new term is as follows:

Chairman

———–

Dr Lam Ching-choi #



Members

———-

Ms Chan Shin-kwan

Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang #

Professor Paul Chu Hoi-shan

Miss Natalie Chung Sum-yue

Professor Laurence Ho Hoi-ming

Ms Grace Kwok May-han #

Mr Jonathan Leung Chun #

Mr Li Sai-lung #

Ms Pamela Mar Chia-ming #

Mr Simon Ng Ka-wing #

Professor Dennis Ng Kee-pui #

Mr Kevin Orr Ka-yeung #

Miss Samanta Pong Sum-yee

Mr Tam Kent-chung

Mr Allan Wong Wing-ho #

Professor Jonathan Wong Woon-chung

Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin #

Dr Rita Yu Man-sze

Dr William Yu Yuen-ping

Secretary for Development *

Secretary for the Environment *

Secretary for Home Affairs *

Secretary for Transport and Housing *



# New member

* Or Permanent Secretary