“The Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) firms in UK with foreign sales are more sensitive to the Exchange rate fluctuations “ : Dr. Ephraim Clarke (Professor of Finance, Middlesex University, UK)

The Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) firms in UK with foreign sales are more sensitive to the Exchange rate fluctuations and those less immigrated into the European Union means probably SMBs will become more sensitive to the fluctuations in the EURO and overall have negative effect on the SMBs said Prof. Dr. Ephraim Clarke, Professor of Finance, Middlesex University, UK while delivering the Opening Keynote Address in Ninth Technical Session at IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2020 on 29th September, 2020 on “The Effect of Exchange Rate Fluctuations on Small and Medium Businesses”.



Mr. V. Vijayagopal and Prof. Dr M Thenmozhi of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, INDIA presented the first research paper in the ninth technical session on “What Drives Internationalization of Family Firms : Case Study of TVS Group of Companies”, The case study finds that the family firms combine their firm specific advantages with the group affiliation benefits to exploit international opportunities towards successful internalization. Family firms which do not have a joint venture partner are in a better position to support internationalization as a strategic initiative to innovate by expanding the market.

Dr. Meda Srinivasa Rao of K L University, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA and Dr. R. Venkatamuni Reddy of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, INDIA while presenting their paper on A Study on Performance Analysis of Selected Mutual Funds provided insights into the performance of the mutual funds to help common investors make the right investment decisions to allocate their capital in the appropriate schemes of mutual fund.

Dr. Chandra Prakash Gupta, Professor, Department of Financial Studies, South Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi, INDIA and Mr. Prateek Bedi (Doctoral Research Scholar, Department of Financial Studies, South Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi, INDIA) presented their research on Corporate Cash Holdings and Promoter Ownership. According to the authors, their research shows that higher promoters ownership of Indian entities is associated with lower cash holdings while that of foreign corporates is linked with higher cash holdings. The study also shows negative relation between non promoter ownership of corporates & FIIs cash holdings. The study concludes that all other types of non promoter ownership are linked with higher cash holdings.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Medhi (Assistant Professor in Operations Management and Data Analytics, Bennett University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, INDIA) also presented his work on “Is Academic Research in Industry 4.0 and IoT aligned to the Industrial Needs : A Topic Modeling Approach”. According to his study, for relevance and value creation, management research should address problems that is the result of interaction between the academics and the practitioners. The analysis provides some insights about how the academic research is addressing the selection of gaps in the knowledge generation process for maintaining relevance. Industry has already started investing a lot of industry in technologies and expect that it will be deployed in near future.

The Referee Address was delivered by Prof. Dr. M. Banu Durukan (Professor of Finance, Chair & Member Senate, Dokuz Eylul University, Izmir, TURKEY), where she talked about various points the researchers can consider to improve their papers further.

