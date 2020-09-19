Flower Pots and Planters Market 2020: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Flower Pots and Planters Market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Art Supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Flower Pots and Planters market covering market segments by product and application .

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growing trend among population to create their own beautiful container gardens for front porch, patio or any outdoor space and rapid growth in floriculture industry is expected to drive the demand for flower pots & planters across the globe.

Growth Drivers – Flower Pots and Planters Market

Launch of Various New Flower Pots and Planters

Continuous innovation and launch of new flower pots & planters in terms of design, durability, and material are believed to propel the future growth of global flower pots and planters market. Further, home décor and value segments are likely to continue providing various new product opportunities as consumers are increasing their gardening expenditure. In addition to this, a significant increase in professional garden and lawn services is also positively impacting the homer décor segment which in turn is believed to drive the growth of flower pots and planters market.

Growing Nursery and Horticulture Industry

Horticulture and nursery industry trends are witnessing rapid change across the globe. Since the past three decades, a major shift trend from cuts flowers towards pot plants is being observed. For instance, cut flowers import and production of pot flowers have grown remarkably in the United States since 1980. Similarly, various other nations including China, India, among others have increased the production of pot flowers. This continuous growth is signaling positive growth of pot plant industry which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global flowerpots and planters market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

– Plastic

– Ceramics

– Wood

– Others

By Application

– Home Decorates

– Commercial

– Municipal Construction

– Horticulture

This research report studied the Flower Pots and Planters market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Flower Pots and Planters market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Flower Pots and Planters market. The key companies published in the report include among others ,The HC Companies, T.O. Plastics, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG, Keter Plastic, Nursery Supplies Inc., Landmark Plastic Corporation, Anderson Pots, Garant GP, Elho and other key players.

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

