Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market’s Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global medical baby monitoring devices market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of medical baby monitoring devices. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the medical baby monitoring devices market during the period.

The factors such as an increase in demand for smart baby monitors, increasing disposable income and higher adoption of baby monitors in daycare centers are driving the growth of the medical baby monitoring devices market. Further, globally increasing the number of employed parents is boosting the growth of the market. On the other side, repeated false alarms from the monitors jangle parent’s nerves and lead to unnecessary tests performed on babies that hamper the market growth. Evolution in e-commerce has created enormous opportunities for producers and suppliers in the industry.

Segmentation of the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Industry

The global medical baby monitoring devices market is segmented based on type, mode of connection, and end-user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into audio and video. The video segment holds a large market share due to parents are increasingly using video monitors with wireless connectivity network. Based on the mode of connection, the sub-markets include wired and wireless. The wireless segment holds a large market share due to the ease of installation and connection. By end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, family, and other end-users.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global medical baby monitoring devices market. Better technological infrastructure and growing adoption of innovative & niche baby products are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. The rise in the number of employed parents in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in China is driving the market growth in this region.

Key Players in the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Industry

Some of the industry participants of the global medical baby monitoring devices market are Dorel Industries Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, Snuza, Hisense, and Windeln.De among the others. Recently in March 2019, Northwestern University researchers have created dual wireless body sensors to monitor babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). The new infant sensors are soft, flexible and gentler on a baby’s skin.

