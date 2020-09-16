Worldwide 5G, Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses Market from 2020 to 2026

Synopsis:

The global 5G market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. 5G network is a promising innovation in the field of mobile telecommunication and networks. It anticipated to not only accelerate the expansion of telecommunications, but will redefine other industries like computing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment. With its high throughput and low latency, the technology is expected to have the potential to operate high-value areas such as virtual reality monitoring, 3D robotic control, and remote medical control. It is also placed in like to successfully solve the challenges that today’s advanced technologies haven’t been able to address yet.

Drivers:

Demand for mobile data services is increasing due to the several subscriptions availed by the users. The commercialization of 5G data connectivity, huge demand for 5G-enabled mobile phones or smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity is expected to be a key driver for the market. Next generation 5G technologies are being progressively used in public transportation systems. It is capable of providing broadband access for public transportation, such as high-speed trains and buses, to provide fast internet in transit for information, entertainment, and interaction with smart mobility systems onboard. Furthermore, the involvement and use of advanced devices in applications such as smart cities, smart homes, etc., has surged the growth of machine-to-machine communication systems across industries. Therefore, the optimization of internet network to bring in efficient telecommunications and addressing capacity needs has been attributed mandatory for the smooth working of machine-to-machine communication systems.

Enhanced mobile broadband are likely to offer initial upside with respect to manifesting realistic expectations on their timeliness for proposition development. Wireless networks are come to the fore and is ahead of innovations in augmented reality content. Enhanced mobile broadband network is expected to emerge as a first large-scale use case of 5G technology, owing to its improved performance capacity in densely populated areas. Furthermore, 5G-based IoT technology is anticipated to unlock limitless potential for industrial transformation and will drive the growth of direct-to-consumer services over the coming years. The evolution of 5G is also expected to minimize the cost per gigabyte than the presently used 4G.

The prevailing 2G, 3G, and 4G are primarily radio focused, while 5G will present a system comprising of radio, OSS, and telecom core. This process will include new radio technologies, end-to-end orchestration and management, and a virtualized cloud-based core to facilitate automation and concepts like network slicing. Service providers that understand 5G’s potential to revitalize their workflow will be best placed to optimize their ROI over the next decade.

5G use cases are still in its nascent stage and have a long way to go before fully autonomous vehicles and remote surgeries become available commercially. Factors such as data protection regulation and the burden of legacy IT within specific industries is expected to remain the road map to game-changing innovation and is necessarily incremental. While 5G’s role is considered as a catalyst for IoT strategies, consumer connectivity and content is anticipated to hinge on significant refinements to the existing 4G-based value propositions.

Regional Outlook:

The North America region dominated the overall 5G market in 2019 as there has been a significant number of investments been made by the regional players and some of the key infrastructures is being materialized in the U.S. Huge investments has remained the main focus of the U.S. government and are primarily rolling out plans for smart city projects to drive the overall growth of the North America region.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, registering the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Some of the key regional players include China Mobile, China Telecom, SK Telecom, and KT Corporation. These companies are striving to increase their investments to speed up the production process of 5G-enabled smartphones across the developing countries and are likely to gain traction in smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and BBK Electronics Corporation, among several others.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players are incorporating new strategies to monetize new use cases of 5G technology and go beyond the customer’s connectivity market to catalyze various industry-specific use cases like smart buildings, autonomous transport, and remote surgery. Some of the key players operating in this market comprise of Advantech Co Ltd; ADT Inc.; Alphabet / Google; AMS ag; Amazon.com (AMZN); Apple; AT&T; BlueShift Memory; Baidu (BIDU); Broadcom; Cypress Semiconductor; Cisco; Dexcom Inc.; Facebook (FB); Ericsson; Garmin ltd.; IBM; Huawei; IBM / Red Hat; Intel; Kensaq.com; Juniper Networks; Amazon; Marvell Technology Group; Netflix; Mavenir; Micron’ Microsoft (MSFT); Mellanox Technologies; NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM; and Nokia among others.

The leading vendors in the 5G market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far reaching effect than a stronger military, than technology, than anything.

5G markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.

The 5G sales at $31.3 billion in 2020 are forecast to reach $11.2 trillion in 2026. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G.

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, smart traffic lights, and smart connectivity of sensor enabled edge devices need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “5G suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. 5G improves the transmission coverage and density.”

This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

• Intel

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent

• NEC

• Qualcomm

• Samsung

• Fujitsu

• ip.access

Market Participants

• ADT Inc

• Advantech Co Ltd

• Alphabet / Google

• Amazon.com (AMZN)

• AMS ag

• Apple

• AT&T

• Baidu (BIDU)

• BlueShift Memory

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Crown Castle (CCI)

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Dexcom Inc

• Ericsson

• Facebook (FB)

• Garmin ltd

• Huawei

• IBM

• IBM / Red Hat

• Intel

• Juniper Networks

• Kensaq.com

• Amazon

• Netflix

• Marvell Technology Group

• Mavenir

• Mellanox Technologies

• Micron

• Microsoft (MSFT)

• NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM

• Nokia

• Nvidia Speeds and Feed

• Qualcomm

• Qorvo

• Rackspace

• Rogers Communications

• Salesforce (CRM)

• Samsung

• Sensata Technology

• Silicon Laboratories

• Skyworks Solutions

• SoftBank

• Telus

• Tencent (TCEHY)

• Tesla

• Toyota and Panasonic

• Tsinghua

• Twilio

• Verizon

• Xilinx

Key Topics

• 5G

• Virtualization

• Sensor Visualization

• Camera Visualization

• Cloud

• Edge

• Functional splits.

• 5G Network Transformation

• LTE Small Cell

• 5G Sensors

• Network Densification

• Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS

• DAS

• In Building Wireless

• Broadband Traffic

• In Air Interface Solutions

• Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

• Heterogeneous Network

• Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables

• Distributed business

• Enterprise

• End-To-End Integrated 5G

• Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

• ADRF Positioning

• Bandwidth Allocation

• Across enterprise boundaries