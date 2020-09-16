Global High Performance Electric Vehicle Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the High Performance Electric Vehicle Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global high performance electric vehicle market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of high performance electric vehicle. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the high performance electric vehicle market during the period. The global high performance electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.37% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Tesla, Inc. recently expanded its production facilities in China, which is expected to expand its business in China as well as Asia-Pacific. The high-performance electric vehicles market is relatively new and it is highly fragmented in nature. Recently, in May 2019, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors jointly invested around USD 90 million in the Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili. This shows the popularity and growth of the high-performance electric vehicles market.

Growing Awareness Regarding Increasing Pollution and Environmental Protection are the Major Driving Factors for the Growth of the High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market

The growing awareness regarding increasing pollution and environmental protection are the major driving factors for the growth of the high-performance electric vehicles market. Moreover, the implementation of stringent emission regulations has forced car manufacturers to produce low-emission or zero-emission cars. However, the high cost of the vehicle is expected to hamper the growth of the high-performance electric vehicles market. Nevertheless, the technological advancements in the field of motors and batteries have posed lucrative business opportunities for the players in the market.

Segments in the High Performance Electric Vehicle Market

The high-performance electric vehicles market is segmented based on drive type and vehicle type. The drive type of high-performance electric vehicles is classified into plug-in hybrid and pure electric. The plug-in hybrid is the leading segment among the drive type owing to the growing adoption of plug-in hybrid technology for SUVs. The vehicle type of the high-performance electric vehicles market includes passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment among the vehicle type dominated the market owing to an increase in demand for electric-powered SUVs and sports cars.

North America Dominates the High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market

Regionally, North America dominates the high-performance electric vehicles market, accounting for the highest market share among the regions. The growth of North America’s high-performance electric vehicles market attributes to the rise in environmental concerns and the implementation of strict emission norms by the government. Moreover, the presence of the leading manufacturers including Tesla and Faraday Future in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of high-performance electric vehicles market in North America.

