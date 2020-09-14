Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2020-2025

US held second most share in the sunroof market. Power sliding sunroof is found in every top selling models of the passenger cars. The increase in sale of SUVs and pick-up trucks has been the driving factor in the sunroof market.

Webasto has opened its new plant in Guangzhou province in China. It is its 10th such plant in China.

Upcoming EVs like Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Lightyear One from Netherlands are coming out with solar cells underneath sunroof. Thus the market of sunroof is expected to grow substantially.

Hyundai Mobis is working on to be the first OEM to install airbags to the sunroofs of the passenger car.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-sunroof-market/

Inteva Products has sold its automotive sunroof and panel system subsidiary to CIE Automotive.

Mercedes –Benz has recalled around 750,000 cars, as vehicles’ sunroof can potentially detach and fly off.

Tesla has patented for advanced sunroof with lighting system. The sunroof comprises of transparent lighting system between tiny tinted layer and a transparent layer.

Europe holds the largest share in the sunroof market. Major premium car manufacturers are from Europe and sunroof come as a standard option in this segment. This has made Europe one of the leading market holders in the sunroof sector.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-sunroof-market/

COMPANY PROFILE

1. Webasto

2. Inalfa

3. Yachiyo

4. CIE Automotive

5. Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

6. Johnan Manufacturing Inc Japan

7. Wuxi Mingfang

8. BOS GmbH & Co

9. Inteva Products

10. Magna International

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global Automotive Sunroof Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Sunroof Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact on Global Automotive Sunroof Market earnings