Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2020-2025

US held second most share in the sunroof market. Power sliding sunroof is found in every top selling models of the passenger cars. The increase in sale of SUVs and pick-up trucks has been the driving factor in the sunroof market.
Webasto has opened its new plant in Guangzhou province in China. It is its 10th such plant in China.
Upcoming EVs like Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Lightyear One from Netherlands are coming out with solar cells underneath sunroof. Thus the market of sunroof is expected to grow substantially.
Hyundai Mobis is working on to be the first OEM to install airbags to the sunroofs of the passenger car.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-sunroof-market/
Inteva Products has sold its automotive sunroof and panel system subsidiary to CIE Automotive.
Mercedes –Benz has recalled around 750,000 cars, as vehicles’ sunroof can potentially detach and fly off.
Tesla has patented for advanced sunroof with lighting system. The sunroof comprises of transparent lighting system between tiny tinted layer and a transparent layer.
Europe holds the largest share in the sunroof market. Major premium car manufacturers are from Europe and sunroof come as a standard option in this segment. This has made Europe one of the leading market holders in the sunroof sector.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-sunroof-market/
COMPANY PROFILE
1. Webasto
2. Inalfa
3. Yachiyo
4. CIE Automotive
5. Aisin Seiki Co Ltd
6. Johnan Manufacturing Inc Japan
7. Wuxi Mingfang
8. BOS GmbH & Co
9. Inteva Products
10. Magna International
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sl no Topic
1 Market Segmentation
2 Scope of the report
3 Abbreviations
4 Research Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Introduction
7 Insights from Industry stakeholders
8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin
9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry
10 Technology trends in the Industry
11 Consumer trends in the industry
12 Recent Production Milestones
13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China
14 COVID-19 impact on overall market
15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components
16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale
17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025
18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025
19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025
21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020
22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years
23 Competition from substitute products
24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers
25 New product development in past 12 months
26 M&A in past 12 months
27 Growth strategy of leading players
28 Market share of vendors, 2020
29 Company Profiles
30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers
31 Conclusion
32 Appendix
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS
1. Global Automotive Sunroof Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application
2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Sunroof Market, by region
3. Market share of leading vendors, by region
4. Coronavirus impact on Global Automotive Sunroof Market earnings