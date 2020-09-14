Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market 2020-2025

Rising demand for electronic cluster with 2D and 3D graphics system has increased the demand for Automotive instrument cluster market.

The rise in demand for ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving is expected to boost the market, as it requires more sophisticated instrument cluster system.

Passenger vehicles hold the majority of the share in the instrument cluster. High-end passenger vehicles attract larger market share as mostly they will be hybrid type and feature more options than other segment.

Globally, 10 Million commercial vehicles are sold per annum, which is ~12-15% of passenger cars sold and ~20% of two-wheelers sold per annum.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-instrument-cluster-market/

Continental has introduced a glass free 3-D display technology to be implemented in upcoming Genesis GV80 models.

Continental India reached an annual milestone of production and sales of 1 million instrument clusters in 2018.

Bosch’s curved instrument cluster first of its kind is installed in Volkswagen Touareg, it is expected to benefit the drivers by improving the visibility.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-instrument-cluster-market/

COMPANY PROFILE

1. Continental AG

2. Denso Corporation

3. Visteon

4. Bosch

5. Magneti Marelli

6. Nippon Seiki

7. Pricol

8. Mentor Graphics

9. Quacomm

10. Delphi

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact on Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market earnings