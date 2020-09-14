Bicycle Market 2020: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Bicycle market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Bicycle market covering market segments by product type, demography and technology.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Increasing adoption of green transportation coupled with rising health concerns among population is anticipated to impel the growth of the bicycle market during the forecast period. Apart from this, rising application of bicycle in trekking and recreational activities is expected to supplement the growth of the market.

Rise in the number of cycling events across the globe is believed to aid the growth of the global bicycle market. Addition to that, government of various nations are encouraging the adoption of bicycle to reduce carbon footprint. This is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Rising traffic congestion issues and rising fuel prices are few of the major factors which are believed to propel the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, health related benefits of riding bicycles such as low obesity and others is also believed to create significant demand for bikes during the forecast period. Moreover, manufactures are continuously launching new bicycles with various advanced features which is gaining traction among consumers.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

– Sports

– Road

– Mountain

– Hybrid

By Demography

– Male

– Female

By Technology

– Electric

– Conventional

This research report studied the Bicycle market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Bicycle market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Bicycle market. The key companies published in the report include among others,

– Accell Group

– Atlas Cycles Ltd.

– Dorel Industries

– Giant Bicycles

– Merida

– Specialized Bicycle Components

– Olympus Corp

– Scott Sports

– Cervelo Bicycles

– Trek Bicycle

– Others Major and Niche Key Players

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

