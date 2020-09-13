Diabetic Retinopathy market 2020 – Current and Future Plans

Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Research Report: Information by Type (Non-proliferative and Proliferative), Treatment (Anti-VEGF Drugs, Laser Photocoagulation, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Steroid Injection), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study reveals that the global Diabetic Retinopathy Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The rising burden of diabetes is prognosticated to emerge as the driving force of market growth. In addition, rising awareness about the disease has intensified the need for advanced diagnostic tests for early diagnosis. This, in turn, is forecasted to accelerate the revenue creation for the market participants.

Changes in lifestyle are fueling the threat of diabetes across the world. It is likely to influence the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market positively in the forthcoming years. Key players are investing in research & development for bringing technologically advanced devices and diagnostics in order to treat the disease effectively. It is presumed to encourage the expansion of the diabetic retinopathy market over the next few years.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5792

The growing geriatric population is supposed to favor the proliferation of the market. On the flip side, inaccuracy of some diagnostic tests, lack of awareness about the disease, and low healthcare expenditure in developing nations are prognosticated to check the expansion of the diabetic retinopathy market in the through the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Novartis AG (Germany), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Kowa Group (Japan), Bayer (Germany), ThromboGenics (U.S.), Sirnaomics (U.S.), Glycadia Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Actavis Plc (U.K.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Genentech (U.S.), Alimera Sciences (U.S.), and BCN Peptides (Spain).

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global diabetic retinopathy market has been segmented into non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and proliferative advanced diabetic retinopathy.

By diagnosis, the diabetic retinopathy market has been segmented into fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography.

By treatment, the global diabetic retinopathy market has been segmented into laser treatment, anti-VEGF Therapy, vitrectomy, and others. The laser treatment is sub-segmented into focal laser treatment and scatter laser treatment.

By end-user, the diabetic retinopathy market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global diabetic retinopathy market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global market over the assessment period. Led by the U.S., this region is poised to benefit from the rising awareness about the disease and the increasing demand for early diagnosis. An upsurge in demand for diagnostic tests is also projected to be witnessed in the diabetic retinopathy market across the review period. The consolidation of key players in the region is further prognosticated to augment the regional diabetic retinopathy market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing patient population and availability of diagnosis for diabetes are driving the market growth in Europe. Germany is anticipated to contribute substantially over the next couple of years. Other factors forecasted to aid the proliferation of the diabetic retinopathy market in the region are high demand for early diagnosis, increasing research & development, changing lifestyle, etc.

Factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a huge geriatric population, lifestyle changes, etc. are poised to expedite the growth trajectory of the diabetic retinopathy market in Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit steady growth driven by the increasing demand for diabetes management.

Get Full Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diabetic-retinopathy-market-5792

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com