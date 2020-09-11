Cancer Immunotherapy Market Companies, Business Insights and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

The global cancer immunotherapy market is anticipated to experience a positive growth curve at a notable 14.8% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023). Cancer immunotherapy simply put is a form of cancer treatment which boosts the natural immune system of the human body in fighting against the cancer cells. It is given to patients to prevent the cancer to spread, reduce the growth of the cancer cells and make the natural immunity better in order to destroy the cancer cells. The different types of cancer immunotherapies used include cytokines, checkpoint inhibitors, therapeutic cancer vaccines, monoclonal antibody and others. With regards to what types of cancer can be treated with immunotherapy, it includes thyroid cancer, cervical, testicular, prostate, breast, Hodgkin lymphoma and melanoma.

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report includerise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, advancements in technology in treatment therapies, rise in the number of research and development for cancer treatments, effectiveness and specificity of immunotherapy for treating different forms of cancers namely skin cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and others, increase in healthcare expenditure, healthcare insurance, effectiveness and minimal side effects, launch of new treatment methods and new drugs and shift to immunotherapies from traditional chemotherapies. On the contrary, factors such as lack of awareness among the population, shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, high price of drugs and its adverse effects is likely to hamper the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market.

Key Players:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., Celgene Corporation, ELI Lilly and Company,Bristol-Myers Squibb,Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Market Segmentation:

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of Cancer Immunotherapy Market Companies on the basis of application, therapy types and end-users.

Based on type, it is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, Calmette-Guerin, bacillus, treatment vaccines, adoptive cell transfer, cytokines and others. Monoclonal antibodies are further segmented into naked monoclonal antibodies, bispecific monoclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies. Cytokines is further segmented into interferon and interleukins. Of these, monoclonal is likely to have the largest share in the market due to growing investment on research and development of monoclonal antibodies.

Based on application, the cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into lung cancer, childhood cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer and others. Of these, lung cancer is likely to expand at the highest CAGR owing to rising existence of lung cancer coupled with increasing demand for advanced treatment choices.

Based on end users, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others. Of these, hospitals are projected to have the maximum share in the cancer immunotherapy market owing to increase in healthcare spending that has resulted in the burgeoning utilization of immunotherapeutic drugs in the hospitals.

Regional Analysis :

Based on region, the cancer immunotherapy market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In the last couple of years, North America and Europe had been the key contributors in the market owing to their reputation as an ideal place for R&D. The cancer immunotherapy market is in huge demand here and likely to expand favorably during the predicted years. The cancer immunotherapy market in the APAC region is likely to grow at the fastest pace due to the existence of healthcare technology that is rapidly growing, high healthcare expenditure and huge patient population. Besides, rising need for new treatments in countries such as South Korea and India are expected to appear as the fastest growing market. On the other hand, the cancer immunotherapy market in the Middle East and Africa will have minimal share in the market although rising occurrence of cancer due to excessive alcohol consumption, change in lifestyle and smoking will drive the cancer immunotherapy market in this region during the predicted years.

