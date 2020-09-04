5G Market May See A Big Move

Facto Market Insights (FMI), added a title on “5G Market – 2020-2025” to its collection of market research reports. This market research report provides detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges, opportunity analysis, and trends, along with various key insights. In addition to this, the report on global 5G market demonstrates the important aspects that are expected to intensify the growth of the global market over the upcoming years. The study also includes the analysis of the market size and forecast for the different segments &geographies covering the impact analysis of ongoing COVID-19 disease situation.

The fifth-generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020; but it is not without its disruptions. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in terms of volume for at least the next ten years. According to Facto Market Insights the global 5G market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of USD 251 billion by 2025.

Impact Analysis of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

The research report covers the impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the global 5G market, covering information about each region & countries in order to identify the issues raised by the pandemic over various industries. The outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) was noted in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency across the globe. More than 213 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus till date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Countries including U.S., India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, and such other countries have a large number of COVID-19 patients, due to which the countries went under lockdown conditions in the past. Thus, with the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of such nations are going to suffer a massive loss over the upcoming years, and also the global economy is anticipated to slip into a recession, which is considered to hamper the growth of the overall market.

Key Growth Factors

The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for an enhanced mobile internet experience, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for advanced application services and improved acceptance of the Internet of Things (IOT).

Regional Representation

The market for 5G is segregated on the basis of regional basis into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The breakdown of the region into countries is covered in the study. The study also includes the estimations about market growth at the regional and country levels. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape:

The report profiles various major & prominent key market players in the global 5G market including:

o China Mobile

o Verizon Communications

o AT&T

o Vodafone

o Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

o Sprint Corporation

o Deutsche Telekom

o Telefónica

o América Móvil

o China Telecommunications Corporation

