Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market Research Report: Information by Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Immunomodulatory Drugs), Type of Syndrome (Refractory Cytopenia with Multilineage Dysplasia, Refractory Anemia, Refractory Anemia with Excess Blasts, Refractory Anemia with Ringed Sideroblasts, Refractory Cytopenia with Multilineage Dysplasia), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Region – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) drugs market held a valuation of USD 1,581.59 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.The increasing participation of key players is one of the key factors driving the Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) drugs market. In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration approved generic injectable product decitabine for Lupin Ltd. There are various other MDS medications available in the market.Various other factors that are driving the MDS drugs market are the promotion of clinical studies related to MDS, increasing geriatric population, rise in regulatory approvals, and growing participation of generic drugs manufactures.However, the risk of infections during blood transfusions and side-effects of chemotherapy may hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) drugs market is segmented based on product, type of syndrome, route of administration, end user, and region.Based on product, the global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) drugs market is further segmented into chemotherapy, immunomodulatory drugs, and others. The chemotherapy segment is sub-segmented as conventional drugs and hypomethylating drugs. Hypomethylating drugs include Azacitidine and Decitabine. Conventional drugs comprise Cytarabine, Daunorubicin, and Idarubicin.

The MDS drugs market at a global level is segmented on type of syndrome into refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia, refractory anemia, refractory anemia with excess blasts, refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts, refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia, and others.Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and others. The MDS drugs available in the market are administered through parenteral route, for instance, intravenous or subcutaneous. The parental route has a quick effective after administration. Thus, the parenteral segments have greater growth compared to the other dosage forms in this segment. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. MDS patients are treated in the hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. MDS drugs are prescribed by physicians to patients, as in critical conditions, it could lead to blood cancer. The hospitals segment holds the major share in this segment as it deals with a larger number of MDS patients compared to clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Various players operate in the global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs market such as BluePoint Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Celgene Europe Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Ltd Corporation, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc, Sandoz, Shilpa Medicare Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, and others.

Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.The global MDS drugs market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.The European global MDS drugs market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The MDS drugs market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The global Myelodysplastic Syndrome drugs market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

