urge in Urea Shipments to India Drives the Global Demand, Turns Market Outlook Positive

India’s Urea consumption has strongly moved the global market in the final quarter with shipments up by approximately 50 percent from April through July 2020. Analysts believe that favorable demand and desirable weather conditions have given a strong push to its Urea consumption in the final quarter.

Get more info : https://www.chemanalyst.com/NewsAndDeals/NewsDetails/surge-in-urea-shipments-to-india-drives-the-global-demand-turns-market-outlook-positive-1309

India state procurement agencies have reported that India has bought about 2.8 million tonnes of Urea via five tenders since April from a leading North American fertilizer manufacturer. The sixth one is expected to close on 10 August. India’s Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is expected to close a several thousand tonnes import tender also on 10 August for shipment by mid-September. RCF was looking forward to purchase about 1 million tonnes, but there is still a doubt whether the whole quantity can be shipped amid the global supply tightness.

Looking at stronger than usual Indian demand and limited stock availability, it is being anticipated that the global Urea market will continue to move upwards in the coming months. Urea prices were also seen jumping almost by USD 20 per tonne within this quarter tracing the global trends.

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a ‘one stop’ digital platform that offers comprehensive market intelligence data and in-depth analysis of the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry. ChemAnalyst’s team of 100+ analysts are engaged in tracking chemical prices daily, production capacity, demand and supply outlook, manufacturing plant locations, foreign trade data and news/deals for more than 400 major chemicals produced in India. ChemAnalyst is promoted by TechSci Research which is an award winning research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to the customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries including Chemicals & Material, Automotive, Consumer & Retail, ICT, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defence, Water and Waste Management, BFSI and more.

For more information, please visit us at www.chemanalyst.com

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com

Source: ChemAnalyst