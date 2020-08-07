Detox Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2026

Increasing consciousness among consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle and rising drug abuse cases to drive India detox products market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Detox Products Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Food Supplement, Cosmetics), By Form (Liquid, Tablets, Powder, Others), By Process (Alcohol Detoxification, Drug Detoxification, Nicotine Detoxification, Metabolic Detoxification), By End User (Individual, Institutional), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the market is anticipated to witness strong CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors driving the growth of India detox products market include high consumption of alcohol and smoking habits prevalent among Indian population. The growing awareness about the adverse effects of alcohol and cigarettes is creating high demand for detox products in the country. Moreover, increasing consciousness towards leading a healthy lifestyle and availability of wide variety of detox products are some other major factors propelling the growth of India detox products market. Also, increasing incidences of drug abuse and government’s efforts to fix the issue is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, growing popularity of herbal detox products and their role in weight loss is augmenting the India detox products market. Manufacturers are also launching new detox products in different flavors and forms. Furthermore, various awareness programs, educating about the ill effects of smoking and drinking are supporting the growth of detox products market in India. With burgeoning number of pharmacies offering detox products, the market is anticipated to undergo a healthy growth through FY2026. However, lack of awareness about detox products and less penetration in rural areas is likely to limit the growth of India detox products market during the forecast period.

India detox products market is segmented based on product type, form, process, end user, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, food supplement and cosmetics. Among them, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to undergo high growth through FY2026 owing to preventive measures being taken Indian government to reduce drugs consumption and increasing number of people visiting rehabilitation centers in India.

Based on process, India detox products market can be segmented into alcohol detoxification, drug detoxification, nicotine detoxification and metabolic detoxification. Among them, the nicotine detoxification segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth through FY2026 owing to a large population of smokers in the country and increasing demand for nicotine replacement therapy products such as chewing gums.

Major players operating in the India detox products market include The Himalaya Drug Company, Nutrivein, Novartis India, Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited , Hindustan Uniliver Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mylan N.V. The market players are focusing on launching new products and undergoing partnerships and mergers to increase their market share.

“India is facing increasing prevalence of drug addiction, especially in areas such as Punjab. The growing requirement for pharmaceutical detox products to get rid of drug and smoking addiction is providing huge growth opportunity for manufactures. There is also a growing demand for herbal detox products among Indians, which is encouraging companies to introduce more herbal based detox products like green tea into the Indian market,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Detox Products Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Food Supplement, Cosmetics), By Form (Liquid, Tablets, Powder, Others), By Process (Alcohol Detoxification, Drug Detoxification, Nicotine Detoxification, Metabolic Detoxification), By End User (Individual, Institutional), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of India detox products market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India detox products market.

