Cling Films Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.54 Billion by 2025

Cling Films Market size is forecast to reach $1.54 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025. Cling Films industry is projected to augment due to increasing demand for hygienic food packaging. The use of bio based cling films for sustainable food packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for market growth in the future.

Material Type – Segment Analysis

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) held the largest share in the Cling Films market in 2019. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cling film contributes greatly to food health, as it is one of the most commonly used food storage materials. The key benefit of using Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cling film is that it forms a bond by sticking to itself or the container without the use of glue, which is cost-effective. By inhibiting the growth of microorganisms it protects meat and dairy products. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cling films also has high and low temperature resistance which allows the product to be fresh for longer periods of time. PVC displays lower energy utilization which in the end cuts down consumption of natural resources by a considerable margin. Besides, PVC used in the automotive industry creates the vehicles lighter associated to traditional materials such as metal which also lower down the consumption of energy. In addition to that the cables for charging electric vehicle is coated by PVC and is suitable for usage in warmer environment. These cables delivers a high level of flexibility and performance. Furthermore, advancement in PVC cling films will further augment the market. The new PVC stretch film uses a plasticizer which is based primarily on plant source materials.

Form – Segment Analysis

Cast Cling Film held the largest share in the Cling Films market in 2019. Cast film extrusion equipment and add value by consistently reducing scrap and improving processing rates. Cling films are thin PVC films, which stay flexible at very low temperature and offer strong tear resistance with the help of plasticizers. They offer high level of tear resistance and clarity. Additionally cast cling film cost much less than other cling films. Cast cling films can save more than 15% to 20% thereby reducing the per unit packing cost and get more output per application. The cast film process is the most efficient method of producing stretch wrap film of top quality in the high output range. Innovative information technologies and the creation of new core components for cast cling film lines like high-speed extruders and new types of winders allow our customers to position themselves in the highly competitive cling film market with success.

End Use – Segment Analysis

Food Industry held the largest share in the cling films market in 2019 growing at CAGR of 8.4%. Cling films are suitable for all food packaging as it offers excellent glossiness and fog resistance property. In food industry, PVC cling films are prominent film material for wrap as it is thin and stretchable and can adhere to any smooth surface without the need of any adhesives. The demand for cling films has also seen a strong growth from the healthcare industry. With the rising healthcare investment, the country’s demand for cling films is likely to gain in the coming years. Health and wellbeing also drives many food trends. Fiber is seeing a revival with Innova finding that 44 per cent of Americans are increasing their fiber consumption and a 15 per cent rise in fiber reports last year in new product launches. Consumers are changing their way of thinking on wellness. It’s no longer just diet, with people taking a more holistic and insightful look at wellbeing. Consumers want food that will make them feel good whether it’s physical, emotional or mental. These trends are shaking up the landscape of companies and innovation.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America dominates the Cling Films market with a share of more than 34%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Cling film is a thin plastic film typically used as a wrap for sealing food to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. However, PE cling film type also has attracted market due to its distinctive characteristics. Packaging is playing a responsible role in the food industry. Packaging that doesn’t affect the taste of the contents is extremely important to the food industry. One technological trend meat manufacturers in U.S. are finding exciting is a product with a film that opens during cooking which allows the meat to brown after a pre-determined period of time. In U.S., snack food manufacturers are using biodegradable and recycled materials for packaging, meat and related product manufacturers are using active packaging to sense when meat is past its expiration. The U.S. is seeing rapid growth in R&D for advance food packaging from research institute to cater the food industry. Industries which help meet critical needs, such as getting food and needing healthy supplies to consumers, are becoming increasingly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. With food packaging being the main area of operation for the packaging industry, the worldwide $900 billion sector is on the front lines every year. The coronavirus outbreak has already led to some of the sharpest declines in demand for some forms of packaging in recent years, while accelerating growth for others including packaging for e-commerce shipments that are emerging as lifelines in this new world.

Drivers – Cling Films Market

Natural polymer based cling films will drive the Cling Films market:

Food industry is adopting natural polymer based cling films for food packaging which include: protein based edible films, and films from cellulose and its derivatives. Protein-based edible films provide alternate packaging sources that can be used for flexible food items to reduce the loss of food moisture, limit oxygen absorption, minimize lipid migration, improve mechanical handling properties and provide physical security for food.

Challenges – Cling Films Market

Stringent Regulations on plastic films can restrict the market

Polymers effect on the environment serves as a repulsive force on the plastic films market. Every year only 10% plastic is recycled out of total generated on the globe. This has contributed to strict rules against the use of plastic films by different regulatory bodies, in particular for single-use plastic films.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cling Films market. In 2019, the market of Cling Films has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Berry Global Inc., Anchor Packaging Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, 3M, and ITS B.V, and others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In February 2020, Novamont launched biodegradable and compostable MATER-BI bioplastic cling films for food packaging. MATER-BI bioplastic cling film for the packaging of fresh produce can be used with most packaging machines.

In February 2020, BASF and Fabbri Group launched certified compostable ecovio cling film used in fresh-food packaging. Compostable cling film combines optimal breathability for an extended shelf life of fresh food with high transparency and excellent mechanical properties for automatic packaging.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Cling Films market owing to increasing demand from the food & beverages sector in the region.

Manufacturers are looking forward to produce biodegradable cling films will further augment the Cling Films market during forecast period.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Cling Films Market and their specific segmented revenue.

