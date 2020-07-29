Avian influenza Drug Market Increasing In Huge Demand with Top Influencing Key players | Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Novavax, Inc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Avian influenza Drug Market is also known as bird flu. It is infectious viral infection of birds. It is generally found in aquatic birds such as ducks and geese which live in open ponds and rivers. It can potentially affect wild and domesticated birds. It is uncommon in human but it can occasionally affect the humans due to close contact of infected birds.

Global avian influenza drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and adoption of poultry farming as occupation are the factors for increase in market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Avian influenza Drug Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Avian influenza Drug Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, PATH, Novartis AG, Baxter, UNM Pharma Inc, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Novavax, Inc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Medigen Biotechnology Corp, Biondvax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Path in collaboration with The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that their lead vaccine candidates, trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine demonstrated the positive results of phase III clinical trial where the trial demonstrated acceptably safe and capable of producing an immune response in healthy adults and expects to be licensed by 2019.This strengthens the availability and affordability of influenza vaccine throughout the Vietnam

In October 2014, Novavax, Inc received Fast Track designation from the FDA for H7N9 VLP, H7N9 Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M for the treatment of seasonal influenza and influenza strains. The FDA’s Fast Trach designation enables to accelerate the development process will provide the patients with quick treatment options

Scope of the Avian influenza Drug Market

Global Avian influenza Drug Market By Strain Type (H5N1, H5N6, H6N1, H7N4, H7N9, H9N2 and H10N8), Treatment Type (Neuraminidase Inhibitors and Viral Vaccines), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), Distribution Channel Type (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders, Retailers and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

