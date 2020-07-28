Robot Assisted PCI Market at a CAGR of 36.8% Growth, Trends and Absolute Opportunity up to 2026

Global robot assisted PCI market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 36.8% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Robotic assisted PCI system helps for minimally invasive treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). It gives lesser pain to patients for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is treated by robotic assistance, in this surgeon operates via joysticks and touchscreen to control the physician movement.

Segmentation: Global Robot Assisted PCI Market

Global robot assisted PCI market is segmented into two notable segments which are products and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, and accessories.

In July 2019, Corindus, Inc. announced that Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital (Brazil) becomes the first hospital in South America that implants CorPath GRX System in their hospital for the robotic assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). After this implementation, the company expands their business in South America.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cath labs.

In August 2012, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Corindus, Inc. announced an agreement to sell Corindus’ CorPath 200 System in the United States. It is a first robotic-assisted system for the minimally invasive treatment of obstructed coronary arteries. After announcing this, the company enhances their credibility in the market.

