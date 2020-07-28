Nanocoating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global nanocoating market looks promising with opportunities in construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, and energy. The global nanocoating market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 23% to 25% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.

Browse 53 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Nanocoatings Market”

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/nanocoating-market-2020-2025.aspx and click “report brochure” tab from the menu .

Construction, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy are the major segments of the nanocoating market by end use industry. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-microbial, and anti-fouling nanocoating are the major segments of the nanocoating market by function type. The anti-microbial nanocoating segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC is likely to register the highest growth due to rising demand for nanocoating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and growing awareness of anti-microbial nanocoating for the healthcare industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include nanostructured coating for prevention of biofilm-associated infections on medical devices and the development of nanocoating for waterproof mobile devices. ACTnano, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc, Nanogate AG, I-CanNano, and SCHOTT AG are the major suppliers in the global nanocoating market.

The study includes a forecast for the global nanocoating market by end use industry, function type, application by substrate type, and region, as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]

Construction Automotive Healthcare MarineElectronicsEnergy Others

By Function Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]

Self-Cleaning and Easy-To-CleanAnti-Fingerprint Anti-Microbial Anti-FoulingOthers

Application by Substrate Type [$B shipment analysis for 2019 and 2025]

MetalGlassPlastic Others

By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

This 125-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global Management Consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. Lucintel offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, Growth Consulting, M&A, and Due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

