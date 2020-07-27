Phosphate Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2025

phosphate market is expected to reach USD 77.12 billion by 2025, from USD 68.38 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Phosphorus is one of the most common elements in environment and is essential to human, animal and plant life. It is found naturally in food, water and human bodies. In human body, phosphorus is present in genes, teeth, bones and muscles.

phosphorus is present in adenosine triphosphate. Phosphorus compound can be used in various applications including pharmaceuticals, personal care products, industrial & institutional cleaners, in fire extinguishers, and others. Phosphorus is vital for high value crops, with increase in population the consumption of fruits and vegetables is growing day by day.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Phosphate Market

Some of the major players operating in the global phosphate market are – The Mosaic Company, S.A. OCP, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Agrium Inc., Eurochem, Innophos Holdings, Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PLC., PJSC Phosagro AG, Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Solvay-Rohdia, Valle S.A., Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., Prayon S.A., Kazphosphate LLC, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Yara International ASA, Wengfu Group, Anglo American, Incitec Pivot Limited, Dusolo Fertilizers, Fertoz Agriculture Pty Ltd, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, Phosphate Australia, and many more.

Market Segmentation: Global Phosphate Market

The global phosphate market is segmented based on type, type of resource, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global phosphate market is segmented into ammonium phosphate, calcium phosphate, phosphoric acid, potassium phosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and others

On the basis of type of resource, the global phosphate market is classified into sedimentary marine deposits, igneous & weathered, biogenic, and others.

On the basis of application, the global phosphate market is classified into fertilizers, food & beverage, detergents, water treatment chemicals, metal finishing, and others.

Based on geography, the global phosphate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Phosphate Market

The global phosphate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phosphate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increased crop production

Low availability of arable land

Increased meat consumption driving the demand for animal feed

Demand for water treatment chemicals

Falling supply of phosphate

