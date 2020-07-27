LEADING REGISTERED UNIVERSITY IN SWITZERLAND!

ST CLEMENTS UNIVERSITY is the destination for ambitious students. Being one of the most established and reputed universities, we provide our students with the excellent hospitality management system. Students are fascinated with the spectacular and beautiful views of the institution. Study underneath the care of nature is the best part of our university. Our university is equipped with all the modern and appropriate study materials.

Our mission is to discover and disseminate knowledge and make higher education accessible and beneficial to all those students who have the passion and the ability to succeed. We are a Registered University in Switzerland and stand as one of the prestigious research institution.

Here are some of the few reasons for considering us for your PHD program.

Vast campus with such natural surroundings brings relaxation and freshness to the students and faculties and other staff members. Based on our environmental policy, sustainability and recycling, we are one of the greenest universities.

Teaching excellence and framework is our specialty

Our faculty team delivers the highest quality teaching, learning and outcomes for the students. They are highly qualified in their subject areas and come up with the best solutions for our students doubt.

Highly international

More than half of the PhD students of our students come from abroad and they become a part of our diverse and welcoming community.

Vast number of courses

We offer our students in large number research areas which they can explore and do the research. In addition, we also offer Honor PHD degrees to the willing fellows.

Multilingual Education

Apart from the major languages of Switzerland, we offer courses in others languages too. Delivering a wide range of opportunities for the students from different linguistic backgrounds.

We offer funds for early career researchers

Providing the willing fellows a generous support to do further research after the PhD. We offer an excellent learning opportunity for the fellows who want to pursue higher education and achieve something in their life.

Become a part of us today! Visit our website for further details or mail us.

Media Contact :

Buisiness Name: St Clements Private Swiss University

Country : Switzerland

Address: Rue de Gambetta 13, Clarens 1815

State: Vaud

City: Lausanne

Postal Code: 1003

Telephone: +41 213113204

Email : info@stclementsu.net

Website: http://www.stclementsu.net/