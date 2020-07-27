Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market Expected USD 8337.2 million by 2023

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market information, by type (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM), by Appliaction (Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Hypogammaglobulinemia, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency diseases, Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency, Myasthenia Gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Kawasaki disease, ITP, and others) – Forecast to 2023

Market Scope

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market can expect to achieve the valuation of USD 8337.2 million by 2023, says Market Research Future (MRFR). It is also estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2016-2023).

Market Drivers and Top Challenges

The World Health Organization (W.H.O) postulates that at present, there are more than 50 different Primary Immune Deficiency (PID’s) including X-lined hypo-gammaglobulinemia, specific antibody deficiency, among others. PIDs have 176 various types of rare hereditary disorders. The U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health reveals that roughly 6 million patients globally, suffer from PID. The increasing incidences of such diseases are projected to spike the demand for immunoglobulin therapies in the upcoming years.

The demand for IVIg therapies to treat acquired and primary immunodeficiency diseases are on a rise as it is considered as a highly effective and the only available treatment method. Besides, sedentary lifestyle habits such as consumption of saturated fats sugar and salt, high alcohol consumption and less physical activities are resulting in the prevalence of such diseases. The growing prevalence of lifestyle related health issues like antibody deficiency disorders and obesity will add to the market growth during the evaluation period.

The worldwide geriatric population is expanding at a significant pace. The United States Census Bureau reports that the number of people aged 65 and over in the country was close to 46.2 million in 2014. The number of elderly people in the United States (U.S.) is expected to be more than 98 million by 2060. These statistics are indicative of the optimistic future of the market as aging weakens the immune systems and as a result, elevates the patient’s susceptibility to infectious diseases.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

The type-wise segments covered by the report are IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG.

Depending on the application, the market is considered for CIDP, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency diseases, Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency, Myasthenia Gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and others.

Regional Outlook

The main markets for intravenous immunoglobin include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and North America.

The growth of the North America market is believed to be the most effective among all the regions, as a result of the rising awareness level pertaining to products involved in treating immunodeficiency diseases. The inclination of clinicians towards such therapies combined with the mounting healthcare expenditure is thought to be the prime factor backing the market growth.

Europe is the second-most lucrative region in the global intravenous immunoglobin market. Evolving lifestyle and the burgeoning geriatric population prone to chronic diseases are few crucial factors responsible for the positive outlook of the regional market. Apart from this, in the subsequent years, the market will benefit from the surge in incidences of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in the region.

Asia Pacific is set to demonstrate lucrative growth during the review period as a result of the increasing awareness and abundance of opportunities with regard to immunoglobulin-based therapies for treating primary immune deficiencies. The massive geriatric population in the region also has a big hand in the superfluous growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa is most likely to witness the slowest, yet a steady growth in the global market. Compared to North Africa, market growth in South and East Africa will be poor owing to less awareness about these therapies and treatment.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in the intravenous immunoglobin market are Shire (Republic of Ireland), BDI Pharma (US), ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (US), Biotest AG. (Germany), Grifols Inc. (Spain), CSL Behring (US), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Baxter (US), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A (us), to name a few.

These key vendors are indulging in extensive research and development (R&D) with the aim of developing cost effective and sensitive immunoglobulin therapies that have no side effects. To illustrate, in January 2015, purification plant by Grifols SA had been granted FDA approval to produce intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). This had helped the company expand its product portfolio and obtain bigger share in the market.

Industry News

ADMA Biologics has got Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its latest product Asceniv (immune globulin intravenous [human], which is 10% liquid for treating basic humoral immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) in those aged more than 12 years.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

