Drug Discovery Informatics Market Booming at high CAGR of 11.27 % by 2026 with Top Key Players

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Drug discovery informatics is a method which generates large amount of data and information on drug and diseases which is used for research and development. It is usually used to speed up the screening drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics creates correct real- time data and increase the speed of the drug innovation process. Rising chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes etc. is the major factor fuelling the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Competitive Analysis: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Global drug discovery informatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug discovery informatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions)

(Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions) By Solutions (Software, Services)

(Software, Services) By End- User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users)

(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users) By Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics)

(Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics) By Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics)

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

