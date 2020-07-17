Hybrid Non-isocyanate Polyurethanes Market Forecast to Reach $8.12 Million by 2025 Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% During 2020-2025

“Technologically advanced than conventional polyurethane will drive the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market”

Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market size is forecast to reach $8.12 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020-2025. Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes industry is projected to augment due to its superior properties such as high hydrolytic stability, superior chemical resistance, adhesiveness, and reduced permeability as compared to conventional polyurethanes. Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes are ideal choice for numerous applications including crack-resistant composite materials, chemical resistant coatings, industrial floorings, sealants, glues, and many others. Non-isocyanate Green Polyurethane foam can be used for many industrial and commercial applications.

Type – Segment Analysis

Rigid Foam held the largest share in the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market in 2019. These polyurethane and epoxy materials have properties such as flexibility at low temperatures and flex fatigue along with excellent chemical resistance, weathering, wear and heat, making these chemicals an excellent choice for applications requiring high durability at varying temperatures and in different chemical environments. The foams presented very limited fire resistance indicating that as for synthetic polyurethane foams.

Application – Segment Analysis

Coatings held the largest share in the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market in 2019. Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes used in protectived coatings are zero VOC, 100% solvent less, and have tested to be 30-50% more resistant to chemical degradation. Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes can be used with vinyl ethylene carbonate (VEC) to produce Hard and glossy clear coatings with good solvent resistance providing that the level of VEC in the copolymer was at an adequate level.

End Use Industry – Segment Analysis

Paints and Coatings held the largest share in the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market in 2019. The growth is attributed due to high growth rate of the market, growing population and disposable income of individuals. The construction and infrastructure industry is also likely to positively impact the market for hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes as well as paints and coatings industry. Growth in these markets were driven by urbanization, increase in disposable incomes, new house constructions and repainting activities. Increased consumer preferences towards high priced paints and coatings in countries such as China, India and South Korea were also responsible for the historical growth rates. Decorative/ architectural paints is the major segment which holds almost 40% of the market share. This sector is used to cover a wide spectrum of coating applications which is applied on steel, iron, aluminum as well as to glass, plastic and interior painting.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market with a share of more than 44%, followed by North America and Europe. The growth is attributed to the fast-growing construction industry, automotive and packaging industry. The availability of cheap raw material and labor in emerging economies is another significant factor leading to the growth of the markets. It has led to companies to move their manufacturing facilities to India, China, Japan and South Korea. It is expected that that public and private investment in commercial and residential projects would fuel demand for polyurethane resins during the forecast period. Environmental regulations related to VOC and isocyanate emissions, which are currently being strictly imposed by government agencies in Asian countries is further going to increase the demand for VOC-free products.

Drivers – Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market

Technologically advanced than conventional polyurethane will drive the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market:

Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes is a potential replacement for current polyurethanes that use isocyanates in their production, especially those that leave post-reaction free isocyanates in aerosolized forms. The unique formulation of hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes combines the best mechanical properties of polyurethane and chemical resistance properties of epoxy.

Challenges – Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market

Durability can restrict the market:

Limited life is a significant disadvantage to polyurethane products. Polyurethane has hydroscopic features, that is to say characteristics of water absorption. Mattresses made of polyurethane absorb water and slowly disintegrate and lose supporting consistency. The same problem apply to polyurethane adhesives and sealants. It also adversely affects the durability of polyurethane paints when exposed to direct sunlight or organic solvents.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market. In 2019, the market of Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the PPG Industries, Hybrid Coating Technologies, Nanotech Industries Inc, Stahl Industries B.V, Polymate Ltd, and others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In August 2016, PPG Industries launched coatings product utilizing Hybrid’s zero isocyanate Polyurethane technology. The company launched the product in an effort to bring more environmentally friendly green products to customers without compromising on performance.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific dominates the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes market owing to well performing industries such as building and construction, automotive, packaging and others.

Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes is a potential replacement for current polyurethanes that use isocyanates in their production, especially those that leave post-reaction free isocyanates in aerosolized forms market during forecast period.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market and their specific segmented revenue.

