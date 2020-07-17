Global Mixing Console Market Top 5 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast

Mixing console is the type of sound recording, sound reproduction, and sound reinforcement systems. It is an electronic device which used for combining sounds of many different audio signals. Mixing console is also called as mixing boards, audio mixer or mixing desks. These are used in various applications including pro recording studios and film post production.

Rise in penetration of Internet Of Things (IoT) in professional AV equipment is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global mixing console market growth. Furthermore, increase in product launch activities by key players will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Carlec had launched its new Type R for TV IP-Based virtual mixing console which is integrated with native IP core integrates with station automation systems. Also, in May 2020 Yamaha had launched new Rivage PM5, PM3 Dseks, and DSPs digital mixing console system.

Market Restraints

However, a compliance issue in operating frequencies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global mixing console market growth. Also, issues in delivering high-quality audio due to improper placement of sound reinforcement equipment’s will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Carlec, Harman, Yamaha, AEQ International, RCF SPA, Mackie, DiGiCo, Neve Electronics, AllenHeath, and Midas Consoles

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Digital Mixing Console

Analog Mixing Console

By Application

Broadcast Radio

Broadcast TV

Recording Studio

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

