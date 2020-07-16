Industrial Margarine Market to 2025: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Industrial Margarine Market (by application (bakery, spreads, sauces, toppings, confectionery, convenience food), type (spreadable, all-purpose industrial margarine), source (animal source, plant source), form (hard, soft industrial margarine)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Industrial Margarine.

Growing Demand for the Substitute of the Dairy-Based Fat Products Are Helping to Grow

Margarine is a non-dairy product, used for several purposes in the food processing industry. It has numerous applications in the food processing industry such as cooking, flavoring, and baking. After the invention of the margarine in 1869 in France by Hippolyte Mège-Mouriès, for armed personnel and poor people as a cheaper substitute for butter, its application is growing day by day in several industrial applications in the food processing industry. It is prepared from vegetable oil and animal fat. The continuous growing trend to avoid dairy-based products is helping to grow the demand for margarine based products.

Additionally, the growing lifestyle problem as cancer, hypertension, heart disease, and obesity owing to the excessive application of the butter and dairy fat-based products, is curtailing the consumer’s love with dairy-based butter and fat based products. Simultaneously, the consumers are gravitating toward the use of margarine as a substitute for the butter and other dairy-based fat products. Further, owing to its pro-health benefits it is considered as healthy replacement of the butter.

The growing demand for the substitute of dairy-based fat products is helping to grow the demand for margarine products around the world. Further, the growing consumer awareness about the side effects of the excessive application of the dairy-based fats is motivating the consumer to demand the different type of margarine based product.

Simultaneously, the growing demand for a different type of bakery foods, processed food, and convenience, which needs a large amount of fat like products for cooking, baking and flavoring purpose is expected to boost the demand in the near future.

North America is the Largest Player

Geographically, the industrial margarine market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the industrial margarine market, owing to the presence of several food processing companies, who use a large amount of the margarine product in the production of different types of end-use food products.

Additionally, the presence of a large number of consumer groups who are fond of the different types of margarine based food products is helping to grow this market in North America. Europe is the second-largest market of the industrial margarine based food products, after North America.

The Asia-Pacific industrial margarine market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of processed food products among the young and middle-class consumers in this region.

Report on Global Industrial Margarine Market Covers Segments Such As Application, Type, Source, and Form

On the basis of application, the sub-markets include bakery, spreads, sauces, and toppings, confectionery, convenience food, and other applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine, and butter blend. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include animal source and plant sources. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include hard industrial margarine and soft industrial margarine.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as s.a. Aigremont n.v., Richardson International Limited, Royale Lacroix SA, EFKO Management Company, NMGK Group of Companies, Vandemoortele, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Wilmar International Limited, and Puratos.

