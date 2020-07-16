Energy-Efficient Building Market : Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The construction and infrastructure sectors are growing at a significant pace across the globe, owing to market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increased consumer preference for energy-efficient buildings, and the rising need for sustainability. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on constructing efficient buildings and adopting components such as home energy management systems (HEMS) and building energy management systems (BEMS). Such factors are expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient buildings in the global market.

The global Energy-Efficient Building Market is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the changing approach pertaining to energy conservation and the growing construction industry. This is attributed to the growing initiatives from government authorities across the globe which aims at minimizing the global rate of energy consumption.

The Energy-Efficient Building Market is expected to witness 9.68% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global energy-efficient building market include Cleantech Group, Johnson Controls, Ameresco Inc., Serious Energy Inc., Knauf Insulation, Architectural Energy Corporation, and KMC Controls Inc

Segments:

The global energy-efficient building market has been segmented based on building type, component, and region. By building type, the global energy-efficient building market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. By component, the global energy-efficient building market is segmented by ventilation systems, lighting technologies, energy management systems, and controls.

Market Research Analysis:

Geographically, the global energy-efficient building market has been segmented into five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2018, Europe and North America held significant shares of the global market, owing to the presence of regulatory bodies that monitor energy efficiency across the region. Sustainable development in these two regions in terms of energy conservation is taken on high priority which is propelling the demand for energy-efficient buildings. Moreover, the growing construction industry in Europe, which includes high-tech construction and renovation activities, has created lucrative opportunities for energy-efficient buildings. This high rate of adoption can be attributed to the increasing per capita expenditure on energy prices in commercial and industrial buildings.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the energy-efficient building market during the forecast period. this can be attributed to the high requirement for energy-efficiency in developing countries such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. Furthermore, high-scale construction activity in the Middle East & Africa is also expected to support and contribute significantly to the growth of the regional energy-efficient building market.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Detailed overview of Energy-Efficient Building market Changing market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of Energy-Efficient Building market Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards Energy-Efficient Building market performance Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

