ADAS Sensors Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

The global ADAS sensors market is poised to record a double-digit growth from 2020-2030, according to Future Market Insights' recent publication.

The advent of automation has brought about paradigm shifts in driving technologies since the recent past. The advent of autonomous driving has laid firm ground for the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS. However, the market is still in a niche stage, registering modest revenues ranging from US$ 5 Bn- US$ 8 Bn as compared to other automotive systems.

The prevention of vehicular road accidents is a top priority for all the countries. Every year, a substantial amount of lives are lost due to road accidents. Against this backdrop, the adoption of ADAS sensors has become a top priority. As these systems acquire more popularity, the market shall soon become mainstream.

"The ADAS sensors market shall witness major collaborations between OEMs and semi-conductor companies to design sensors for parking systems, adaptive cruise control and emergency braking," opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's ADAS Sensors Market Report

Passenger cars shall find maximum usage of ADAS sensors due to the need for reducing accident fatalities

Radar-based collision avoidance systems shall gain maximum traction in semi-autonomous vehicles

Global ADAS systems market shall expand at an impressive 14% CAGR from 2020-2030

North America to witness maximum adoption of ADAS sensors, Asia-Pacific to follow close behind

ADAS Sensors Market- Key Trends

Thermal imaging sensors have boded well for the ADAS sensors market, helping reduce night-time fatalities to a significant extent

Emphasis on de-icing mechanisms to promote high accuracy for all-weather conditions are being investigated, providing traction to the ADAS sensors market

Opportunities in ADAS hardware abound for prominent market players, thereby uplifting market growth prospects

ADAS Sensors Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific shall be the largest revenue generator, with China spearheading demand for park sensors and adaptive cruise control

Japan & South Korea shall enjoy heightened revenues, attributed to the involvement of major automotive companies such as Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz and GM

Europe is witnessing heightened ADAS sensors usage for blind spot detection and reduce fatalities

The United States is an investment hotbed for OEMs and component manufacturers

ADAS Sensors Market- Competitive Landscape

The ADAS sensors market are resorting to innovations by virtue of doling out new products based on detection, depth perception, high performance and stereo vision. A major challenge posed to ADAS sensors manufacturers is the problem of communication between two different devices. Market players such as Diamler are availing the services of research and academic institutions to address data fusion challenges between non-image and image data.

Developments in the short-wave infrared imaging sensors (SWIR) are also on the cards. To this end, Porsche has collaborated with Israel-based TriEye to improve ADAS sensors in the former's autonomous vehicle segment. For this project, the automotive giant contributed US$ 2 million as capital investment.

