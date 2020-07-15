Interventional Radiology Market worth 23.50 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Interventional Radiology Market by Product (MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System), Procedures (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy) & Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology) – Global Forecast to 2021”, The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the interventional radiology imaging market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The global interventional radiology imaging market is expected to reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2021 from USD 16.99 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021. The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187608094

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market is Segmented into:

Product

Procedure

Application

Product

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, CT scanners, ultrasound-imaging systems, MRI systems, and other devices (C-arm, contrast media injectors, & imaging catheter guidewires). MRI system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Technological advancements and product launches are the factors that drive this market.

Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, urology & nephrology, gastroenterology, and other applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology). The cardiology segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187608094

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in North America is primarily driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population. However, the Asian market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major companies in the Interventional Radiology Imaging Market include GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).