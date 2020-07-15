Future of Global Tube Packaging Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Tube Packaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global tube packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of tube packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the tube packaging market during the period. The global tube packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Innovations in packaging have provided new opportunities for various industries to package and sell their products in different quantities and sizes. By tube packaging, the products are sold in small tubes to use them easily and conveniently. The tube packaging market is highly competitive with a large number of companies in the market competing with each other to retain their position.

Many of the key players in the market including Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group, HuhtamäkiOyj, Sonoco Products Company are focusing on research and development activities to manufacture products with better functionalities and quality. Mergers and Acquisition strategies are also been observed in the market. Recently, in July 2018 CCL Industries acquired Trefon Americas, which will fulfill the demand of the plastic films for CCL Industries.

Growing Demand from the Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry for Tubes are Majorly Driving the Tube Packaging Market

The growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry for tubes are majorly driving the tube packaging market. Many of the cosmetics and personal care products including face creams, hair gel, shaving cream, skin creams, ointments, toothpaste, and others are all packaged in tubes, which makes them easy to use and convenient to store. Moreover, the superior barrier properties of tube packaging are expanding the growth of the tube packaging market.

Furthermore, rapidly growing urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing the lifestyle of consumers are supporting the demand for tube packaging. The products packaged in tubes are used more by the urban population, who try new products in different forms of packaging. However, the strict regulations on the use of plastics due to growing concern regarding the environment are the major restraining factor for the growth of the tube packaging market. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for safe and sustainable packaging is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the tube packaging market.

Europe Generated the Highest Revenue for Tube Packaging, Dominating the Global Market

Geographically, Europe generated the highest revenue for tube packaging, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the European region attributed to the increasing innovations in packaging for various verticals including food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the high urban population, increasing disposable income and busy lifestyle of the consumers are expected to boost the growth of the tube packaging market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global tube packaging market covers segments such as type, material, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include squeeze tubes, twist tubes, and other types. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include plastic, paper, aluminum, and other materials. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include personal care, healthcare and pharmaceutical, food, home-care, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group, HuhtamäkiOyj, Sonoco Products Company, EsselPropack Ltd, Sinclair & Rush, Inc., Montebello Packaging, World Wide Packaging LLC, and Other Companies.

