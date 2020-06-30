How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Industry?

Our latest research report entitled Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market (by product type (cups, blister packs, container bags, bottles), polymer type (high-density and low-density polyethylene), processing type (chemical and, mechanical process), application (packaging, furniture)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Post-consumer Recycled Plastics.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Post-consumer Recycled Plastics cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Post-consumer Recycled Plastics growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging Products Drives the Growth

Post-consumer recycled plastics are a group of plastic packaging materials in the material recovery facilities. Various environmental advantages of using recycled materials propel the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. Environment-friendly packaging products are becoming popular owing to the adoption of sustainable design from the corporate. Companies operating in the global post-consumer recycled plastics market are focusing on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The growing adoption of eco-friendly packaging products drives the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. The increasing awareness about sustainable waste management practices contributes to the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

The rising laws and regulations enforced by Government stimulate the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. Rising the use of recycled products to produce packaging material promotes the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. Furthermore, technological advancement in recycling products and materials propels the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

On the flip side, fewer treatment plants and lack of expertise in the recycling of plastic waste hinder the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. Moreover, increasing research and development investments in the recycling of plastics creates novel opportunities for the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

North America is Expected to Hold A Premium Share

Geographically, the global post-consumer recycled plastics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global post-consumer recycled plastics market. Material sorting infrastructures in the U.S. contribute to the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global post-consumer recycled plastics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Technological developments regarding post-consumer recycled plastics in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of post-consumer recycled plastics market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Report on Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type, Polymer Type, Processing Type, and Application

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include cups, blister packs, container bags, bottles, and clamshells. On the basis of polymer type, the sub-markets include polyethylene terephthalate (pet), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (pp), polyurethane (PUR), and other polymer types. On the basis of processing type, the sub-markets include chemical processes, mechanical processes, and biological processes. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include packaging, furniture, automotive, building and construction, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alpha Packaging, Inc., Unilever PLC, Eco-Products, Inc., Placon Corporation, Amcor Rigid Plastics USA LLC, Tray-Pak Corporation, Papier Mettler Inhaber Micheal Mettler e.K., Veolia Environment S.A., Stericycle, Inc., Biffa plc, and Other companies.

